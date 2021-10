I came to know Attorney Suzanne Smith in 1992 while she was serving as law clerk to Judge John C. Uhler. Thereafter she appeared frequently in my Courtroom in her capacity as an assistant Public Defender, a Court appointed attorney and as private Counsel. No matter the type or nature of the proceeding she was always well prepared, zealous and effective in pursuit and protection of her clients’ interests, yet courteous to opponents and respectful of the Court.

