Mississippi State

Mississippi company has $54M Navy contract: inflatable boats

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi company has a $54 million contract to build rigid inflatable boats, trailers and related equipment for the Coast Guard and foreign governments.

United States Marine Inc. of Gulfport expects to do most of the work in Gulfport, with 20% of the work in Corinth, according to a list of military contracts released Friday.

The company will provide up to 35 of the 11-meter (36-foot) Navy Special Warfare Rigid Inflatable Boats, trailers, spares and technical assistance, according to the Pentagon’s description.

Up to eight will go to the Coast Guard, with foreign governments assigned by the Defense Security Cooperation agency.

The work is expected to be completed by September 2026.

The contract signed Tuesday was not put up for bid because United States Marine Inc. was the only source satisfying the Naval Sea Systems Command requirements, according to the description.

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

