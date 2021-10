TAUNTON (CBS) – Dozens of vehicles caught fire in the lot of an auto auction in Taunton Friday night. Firefighters were called to the IAA auto auction on Myricks Street at about 5:40 p.m. and discovered approximately 30 vehicles burning. “It takes a lot to get a car on fire but once it gets going, it takes a lot to get it out,” said Taunton Fire Deputy Chief Scott Dexter. Because the lot is in a remote area without hydrants, firefighters had to stretch over 2,000 feet of hose lines to battle the flames. A fire broke out Friday...

TAUNTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO