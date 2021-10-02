CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Box Office: 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' Set for $71 Million Opening Weekend

By Ellise Shafer
seattlepi.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Venom: Let There Be Carnage” is expected to dominate the domestic box office this weekend, with an estimated opening haul of $71.3 million. The Marvel sequel, which is produced and distributed by Sony and playing exclusively in theaters, sank its teeth into $37.25 million on Friday from 4,225 locations. Between now and Sunday, the Columbia Pictures film is expected to raise that number to around $71.3 million, with some industry projections predicting a debut gross closer to $80 million.

www.seattlepi.com

DoYouRemember?

See What Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark, Looks Like Now

You may remember watching Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, on Elvira’s Movie Macabre each week. Elvira was played by Cassandra Peterson and you won’t believe what she looks like in real life! Cassandra has admitted in the past that she always loved the horror movie genre. When she was a kid, she would much rather play with horror-themed toys instead of Barbies. Later, she worked as a go-go dancer before she started working as an actress.
MOVIES
GoldDerby

Box office predictions: Get ready for a bloodbath between ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ and ‘Shang-Chi’

All week long, Gold Derby users have been making their predictions for what film will win the U.S. box office for the weekend of October 1 – October 3. Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (dir. Destin Daniel Cretton) dominated ticket sales for four weeks in a row, but our readers think it will finally be dethroned this weekend by Sony’s “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” (dir. Andy Serkis). Agree or disagree with our readers’ predictions? Hurry — you can still make your box office predictions at Gold Derby before the cutoff time on Thursday at 5 p.m....
MOVIES
talesbuzz.com

Let There Be Carnage’ Early Box Office Numbers Are Promising

The early box office numbers for Tom Hardy’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage are extremely promising!. Venom: Let There Be Carnage has finally unleashed itself upon the world and it looks like audiences are showing up in droves to support the symbiote’s second adventure. The first film in the franchise was a commercial success, grossing a whopping $850 million at the global box office. And while it’s unlikely that Venom: Let There Be Carnage will gross as much due to the pandemic still ravaging parts of the world, early numbers for the sequel are quite promising.
MOVIES
People

Venom: Let ThereBe Carnage Shatters COVID-19 Box Office Record with $90.1M Debut

Venom dug its poisonous fangs into audiences this weekend!. Sony's Venom: Let There Be Carnage raked in an estimated $90.1 million at the box office in North America, marking the biggest opening weekend since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. It also shattered the opening weekend numbers of the franchise's...
MOVIES
Michelle Williams
Woody Harrelson
Charlize Theron
Naomie Harris
Stephen Graham
Oscar Isaac
Tom Hardy
Andy Serkis
wegotthiscovered.com

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Scores 2nd Highest Thursday Box Office Of The Pandemic

As recently as this week, Sony was very conservatively estimating a $40 million three-day opening weekend for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which felt a little on the low side. After all, it’s one of the most hotly-anticipated blockbusters of the year, one that’s gone all-out to mount a massive marketing blitz to get audiences into theaters.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Crosses $100M At Box Office In 5 Days, Ties ‘Shang-Chi’ For Fastest During Pandemic

Sony’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage has feasibly crossed $100 million in five days at the pandemic domestic box office, joining Disney/Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings as the fastest title to do so. Both titles are on a theatrical window exceeding 45 days. It should be noted that while Shang-Chi propelled past the century mark off Labor Day Monday, Venom 2 sped to the benchmark sans a holiday. Impressive. Also, Venom: Let There Be Carnage beat 2018’s Venom to $100M, the latter pulling that off in six days after an $80.2M opening. The running U.S. and Canadian take for Venom: Let There Be Carnage stands at $102M. In...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘No Time to Die’ Director Cary Fukunaga on the Future of James Bond ‘Outside the Corporate Sphere’

Over the decades, many filmmakers have catapulted from Sundance breakouts to commercial auteurs, but few have amassed an eclectic body of work like Cary Joji Fukunaga. In the 12 years since his acclaimed immigration thriller “Sin Nombre” put him on the map, Fukunaga has navigated virtually every layer of the film and TV landscape: After his lavish “Jane Eyre” adaptation, he helped catalyze the potential of A-list movie stars on television with Season 1 of “True Detective,” then became the first guinea pig for Netflix’s move into awards-friendly filmmaking with the haunting war epic “Beasts of No Nation.” After “Maniac,” his...
MOVIES
The Independent

Craig’s final Bond takes $56 million at domestic box office

After over 18 months of pandemic delays, “No Time to Die” opened on target. The final James Bond film of the Daniel Craig era grossed $56 million from 4,407 North American theaters, according to studio estimates on Sunday, to easily take the first-place spot. It didn’t break any pandemic or 007 records, but it didn’t fall significantly short either and is in fact the fourth-best opening in the 25-film series. James Bond isn't Marvel when it comes to opening weekends. Bond has always had an older audience which is typically less inclined to rush out for the first weekend. In...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘No Time to Die’ Earns Record $6.3M in Previews

MGM and EON Productions’ No Time to Die grossed a promising $6.3 million in Thursday night previews as it starts opening at the North American box office. The earnings also include a smattering of special Imax screenings Wednesday night. That is the highest preview number of any James Bond film, not adjusted for inflation. Spectre earned $5.3 million in Thursday midnight shows in 2015, while Skyfall took in $4.6 million in 2012. The release of No Time to Die — starring Daniel Craig in his fifth and final turn as 007 — was delayed over 18 months because of the pandemic. Tracking suggests...
MOVIES
boxofficepro.com

WEEKEND BOX OFFICE: No Time to Die Debuts w/ $56M Domestic, Takes in Additional $89.5M Overseas; Venom: Let There Be Carnage Drops 64% to $32M in Sophomore Frame

Following the longest-ever gap between Bond installments during the Daniel Craig era of the franchise – the result of four release-date delays amid the pandemic – No Time to Die, the actor’s final turn as 007, debuted in theaters this weekend saddled with lofty expectations. First, the good news. While...
MOVIES
seattlepi.com

Box Office: 'No Time to Die' Debuts Slightly Behind Expectations With $56 Million

“No Time to Die,” the latest installment in the James Bond franchise, debuted to $56 million from 4,407 theaters at the domestic box office, a result that falls somewhat short of expectations and signals that even one of the most storied brands in film history is still being forced to contend with a moviegoing landscape that has been dramatically altered by the pandemic.
MOVIES
Deadline

Cary Joji Fukunaga Says It Was A “Major, Major Relief” That ‘No Time To Die’ “Didn’t End Up On A Streaming Platform” – Contenders London

Cary Joji Fukunaga, director of No Time To Die, is evidently pleased that the latest James Bond film – the last featuring Daniel Craig as 007 – was released theatrically. The helmer told Deadline’s Contender London that it was a “major, major relief that it didn’t end up on a streaming platform and that audiences are showing up”. The film has already opened to $113M overseas following its world premiere on September 28 at London’s Royal Albert Hall and its North American rollout, which began Thursday night, has already clocked $6.3M – making it the best Bond domestic preview number ever. “The numbers...
MOVIES
seattlepi.com

'Ron's Gone Wrong' Review: Zach Galifianakis' Haywire Personality Gives Life to Yet Another Renegade-Robot Toon

“Ron’s Gone Wrong” is a movie for everybody who ever felt as a child like they had to settle for the janky, knockoff version of the toy they really wanted. Perhaps all your friends got the new iPhone, while you were stuck with an older sibling’s hand-me-down flip phone. Or, in my case, I can recall a time when it seemed the whole world had Super Nintendos, but I somehow wound up with a Sega: The console didn’t have “Duck Hunt,” “Super Mario Bros.” or any of the cool games, and nobody wanted to come over and play. Clearly, I survived, but the chip on my shoulder never fully healed.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Timothee Chalamet Shares ‘Wonka’ First Look

Timothee Chalamet offered a first look at Warner Bros. upcoming film, Wonka. Taking to social media Sunday, the actor shared a photo of himself on set, dressed in character as the chocolatier, donning a top hat and topcoat. “The suspense is terrible, I hope it will last …WONKA,” Chalamet captioned the photo on Instagram, paying homage to Gene Wilder’s line in the original 1971 adaptation. In another photo, Chalamet shared a photo of Wonka’s cane, with a purple and red wrapped present sitting on top. Warner Bros. also shared the images on their social media channels. The film’s principal photography recently began in London. Earlier this year...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Wonka’: Timothée Chalamet Debuts Costume for Upcoming Prequel

Timothée Chalamet has offered a first look of his upcoming film “Wonka,” taking to social media to share an image of himself in costume (including a familiar top hat) as the beloved chocolatier. The actor posted the picture on his Instagram with the caption “The suspense is terrible, I hope it will last,” referencing a line spoken by Gene Wilder’s portrayal of Wonka in the original 1971 adaptation “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.” Chalamet also posted the image to his Twitter, while Warner Bros. shared it through Facebook and Instagram. While plot details are being kept under wraps, the Warner Bros....
MOVIES

