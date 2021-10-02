CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Smiling Suspect Charged With Chucking Molotov Cocktail at Dem HQ

By Kana Ruhalter
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An Austin man has been arrested and charged for throwing a Molotov cocktail at the Travis County Democratic Party office. Authorities allege that Ryan Faircloth, 30, threw the homemade explosive at the office earlier this week. He was nabbed through a combination of surveillance video footage and a Facebook tipster who noted that Faircloth’s online posts had a similar style to a threatening, politically charged note left at the scene.

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

3 Men Arrested After ‘Hellish’ Bar Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 14 Wounded

Three men have been arrested in connection with a devastating Minnesota shooting at a popular bar that left one young woman dead and more than a dozen injured, authorities said. It marks the city of St. Paul's largest mass shooting in recent history. Just after midnight on Sunday, a spokesperson for the city said, several people called 911 to report gunfire inside the Seventh Street Truck Park, “frantically” begging for help. A “hellish situation” awaited officers who arrived on the scene, both inside and outside the bar, the St. Paul Police Department said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Human Remains Discovered in Yucca Valley Amid Search for Missing N.J. Woman

Unidentified human remains have been found in Southern California’s Yucca Valley, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The discovery comes in the midst of an ongoing search for 30-year-old New Jersey native Lauren Cho, who went missing on June 28. The department was conducting “an additional search and rescue operation” for Cho on Saturday when they found the remains in “the rugged terrain of the open desert.” Known as “El” to her friends, Cho was last seen wearing a yellow T-shirt and jean shorts when she vanished from a home in the California desert.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

South Carolina Police Chief Accused of Bombarding Women With Explicit, Racist Text Messages

Two women have filed a lawsuit accusing a South Carolina police chief of bombarding them with “sexually explicit, racist, and inappropriate” text messages while attending a law enforcement leadership conference, reports The State. Emily Lide Ward and Latane Gooding were working the South Carolina Police Chiefs Association’s annual leadership conference in Myrtle Beach when Chris Griffin, Sullivan’s Island Police Chief, approached them, according to the lawsuit filed Wednesday. The two women allege Griffin sent nearly 20 images to the women in November 2019, all of them uncalled for and inappropriate. After the last photo, Griffin allegedly wrote, “Like any of those lol.” Ward and Gooding reported the texts to higher-ups, only to find “no remedial or disciplinary action against Defendant Griffin whatsoever,” the lawsuit says. The women also allege the town of Sullivan’s Island did not open an investigation until they officially filed a complaint. Ward and Gooding are suing the city for negligence, invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Angry Crowd Blamed for Beating Driver to Death Near LA

A 40-year-old man was beaten to death by a crowd of people he nearly ran into on Saturday. Melguin Lopez Santos of Los Angeles veered at several groups of people shortly after midnight before a group of his potential victims pulled him from his pickup truck and beat him to death, NBC news reports. “Surrounding patrons attempted to take the driver out of the vehicle, but the driver was able to accelerate and drove his truck into a nearby building,” according to a Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department statement. “Patrons again took the driver out of the vehicle, and a physical altercation ensued, at this time, Hawthorne police arrived on scene.” Paramedics tried unsuccessfully to revive him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Travis County, TX
Government
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Austin, TX
Government
Travis County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
County
Travis County, TX
TheDailyBeast

Georgia Police Officer Killed on First Day on Job

A 26-year-old police officer in Alamo, Georgia, was fatally shot on Friday after starting his very first shift, according to NBC News. Officer Dylan Harrison, who has a 6-month-old child, was allegedly killed by a man identified as 43-year-old Damien Anthony Ferguson, who is still at large. “Officer Harrison was a part-time Alamo police officer working his first shift with the department last night,” police spokesperson Natalie Ammons said, adding that Harrison was also a full-time Oconee Drug Task Force agent in a neighboring county. It is unclear what led to the shooting.
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Passenger in La Guardia ‘Bomb Scare’ Was Just Adjusting Camera: Report

An emergency response to a flight from Indianapolis landing at La Guardia Airport was based on a misunderstanding, according to the New York Daily News. Citing anonymous sources, the newspaper reported Sunday afternoon that a woman aboard the American Airlines Flight 4817 mistook another passenger’s vintage camera for a bomb. She had glimpsed a man scrolling through videos and photos of old cameras on his phone and thought he had been searching for bomb-making instructions, the Daily News reports. When the man then reportedly pulled out his own camera and began to tinker with it, she assumed he was priming an explosive.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

17-Year-Old Accused of Shooting His Stepfather, Burning His House Down With Mom’s Help

A 17-year-old is accused of shooting and killing his stepfather and then burning down the stepfather’s home to hide the body, authorities in Oklahoma say. Robert Stockton Jr. was arrested Thursday morning in Harrah, Oklahoma. Deputies with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Department discovered human remains after responding to a call about a fire at the home in late July. Stockton set the fire after shooting his stepfather in a bathroom in the home, according to the police, who also believe Stockton’s mother was involved in the alleged coverup. One witness said they heard gunshots after Stockton went from one room to another. Stockton later bragged about the killing, according to a second witness.
HARRAH, OK
TheDailyBeast

Cops Storm Los Angeles High Rise, Shoot Suspected Hostage Taker

A bystander filmed a terrifying incident on Friday night in which a man took a woman hostage before being killed as a SWAT team stormed a Los Angeles high-rise apartment. The LAPD said the man had been on a wild crime spree earlier on Friday, shooting at several people across the city before grabbing a woman and taking her hostage in the downtown apartment. A musician who lived across the road filmed the late-night encounter, gasping as he said he could see the man holding a gun or knife to someone’s head. “Based on the already incredibly violent actions & fearing the suspect was going to kill the hostage, SWAT entered the apartment,” the LAPD said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Molotov Cocktail#Dem#Arson
TheDailyBeast

Army Sgt. Accused of Killing Partner and Unborn Child

A U.S. Army sergeant whom police say shot and killed a pregnant woman carrying their unborn son on a Georgia highway earlier this week was arrested Thursday in North Carolina, where he is stationed, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Alonzo Dargan Jr., 30, an active duty staff sergeant at Fort Bragg, now faces charges of murder, feticide and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He allegedly killed Akeila Ware, 29, and the child she was due to deliver in about a month that Dargan had fathered, Troup County Sheriff James Woodruff said at a Friday news conference.
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

NYC Apple Store Security Guard Stabbed Over Face Mask Dispute

A security guard at an Apple Store in New York City’s tony Chelsea neighborhood was stabbed on Friday when he asked a customer to put a mask on before entering the store. The man got into an argument with the 37-year-old guard then stabbed him several times before fleeing, police said. The guard was being treated at a hospital for non-threatening injuries. The suspect was last seen at the nearby 14th Street subway station. New York City no longer has an indoor mask mandate but individual businesses are free to set their own requirements.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Probe Underway After Georgia Trooper Caught on Film Stomping Suspect

A Georgia State Patrol trooper is under investigation after public outrage following the circulation of footage appearing to show him stomping on a suspect. Department officials said the unnamed trooper pulled a suspect, Jamarc Lucas, 27, over on Oct. 3 for not wearing a seatbelt. Lucas was on probation for assault, and had a warrant for his arrest in Rockdale County for simple battery. Lucas stopped, but then fled—first in his vehicle, then on foot, according to officials. The trooper, they said, saw Lucas leave his car “with his right hand inside his waistband.”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
TheDailyBeast

COVID Scammer Who Faked His Own Suicide Gets Prison Time

The first person in the U.S. to be charged with fraud over falsifying pandemic relief loan applications—who faked his own suicide after his arrest—was sentenced on Thursday to 56 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release. David Adler Staveley, 54, of Andover, Massachusetts, applied for $543,959 in forgivable PPP loans, improperly claiming he owned four businesses in New England (he didn’t) and needed the money to pay employees. Staveley was charged in federal court in May 2020 for the phony applications, and three weeks later, removed his ankle monitor and staged his own death by writing suicide notes and leaving his wallet in his abandoned car. Over the next couple of months, Staveley “traveled to various states using false identities and stolen license plates,” says a news release issued by the feds. He was rearrested in Alpharetta, Georgia by U.S. Marshals in July 2020.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

Man Survives Nine-Story Fall Into BMW, Asks Bystanders ‘What Happened?’

A man fell from a New Jersey high-rise Wednesday morning but survived, plunging nine stories down before landing in the chassis of a BMW. The car, identified as a Beemer 330i in the New York Post, cushioned his landing somewhat, and the 31-year-old man was alive when bystanders approached. Christina Smith, who saw the fall, told the Post the man stood up in the wreckage of the car, raised his right arm, and asked the witnesses, “What happened?” Smith called 911 for assistance for the man, who did not work in the building and has since refused to give his identity to police. He remains in critical condition at a nearby hospital. Smith said, “I heard a big boom and I didn’t think it was a person at first. The back window of the car just busted out—exploded. Then the guy jumped up and started screaming. His arm was all twisted.” Mark Bordeaux, who also saw the fall, told the Post, “He kept saying, ‘Leave me alone, I want to die.’ You saw one of his arms was clearly broken, but he was conscious, he was moving.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy