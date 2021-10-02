Smiling Suspect Charged With Chucking Molotov Cocktail at Dem HQ
An Austin man has been arrested and charged for throwing a Molotov cocktail at the Travis County Democratic Party office. Authorities allege that Ryan Faircloth, 30, threw the homemade explosive at the office earlier this week. He was nabbed through a combination of surveillance video footage and a Facebook tipster who noted that Faircloth’s online posts had a similar style to a threatening, politically charged note left at the scene.www.thedailybeast.com
