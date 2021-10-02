CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania review: I’m split

By Mary Dehart
wmleader.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a kid, I remember spending hours playing Super Monkey Ball and Super Monkey Ball 2 on the GameCube with my sister. The games are lighthearted and colorful, have fun single-player and multiplayer modes, and the monkeys feel like something out of a Saturday morning cartoon. I haven’t touched the series since, and I figured Banana Mania would be the perfect nostalgia trip for me. While it is a lot of fun, I also found it surprisingly frustrating.

