Venom’s love of chocolate in Let There Be Carnage is weirdly true to comics

By Mary Dehart
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVenom: Let There Be Carnage is all about relationships: Eddie and Venom, Venom and Carnage, brains and … chocolate?. It’s a Venom movie through and through — and that means weird, outlandish stakes are introduced to the titular couple’s struggles. Including dinner dates!. [Ed. note: This piece contains spoilers for...

mxdwn.com

First Reactions to ‘Venom: Let there Be Carnage’ Are In

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is only a few days away from releasing to the public. But Sony Pictures has already given a small screening for critics and journalists. A wide array of reactions and opinions have hence appeared on the internet. The film directed by Andy Serkis and written...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Watch: Venom: Let There Be Carnage Clip Reveals The Villain’s Transformation

Last week, Sony officially designated Sept. 27 as Venom Day, so we’ve been expecting some new teasers, clips and information surrounding the hotly-anticipated superhero sequel Let There Be Carnage, which comes to theaters on Friday. The studio has already delivered, showcasing a new video that reveals Cletus Kasady’s first transformation into the symbiotic villain.
MOVIES
newsbrig.com

Venom: Let There Be Carnage’s after-credits scene, explained

Between the outstanding Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the enjoyable original Venom, and its pretty great sequel, Sony’s third try at a Spider-Man universe is off to a strong start. But like any great sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage has much grander ambitions for Sony’s franchise. Just before the credits,...
MOVIES
IGN

Where to Watch Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Venom: Let There Be Carnage continues the story of Eddie Brock (played by Tom Hardy) and his alien symbiote pal, which began in the 2018 movie Venom. With all the movies coming coming out this year across various platforms, you might find yourself wondering just where you can watch Venom: Let There Be Carnage. If so, we have you covered below. Let's get to it.
MOVIES
IGN

Venom: Let There Be Carnage's Biggest WTF Questions

Now that you’ve seen Venom: Let There Be Carnage, you may have a few questions about some of the crazier stuff that went down in this symbiote sequel. We’re here to point out everything that left us scratching our heads and then attempt to use the comics to find some answers.
MOVIES
flickdirect.com

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Theatrical Review

In the world of comic book characters, Marvel's villain Venom is merely in its childhood. Introduced in 1984, he was originally a symbiotic, living creature attached to a new Spider-Man costume who survives inside a (usually human) "host". Of course, in the comic book, his first host is Peter Parker but in the 2018 feature film, his host is Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy; Inception).
MOVIES
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Marvel's relentless 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' may wear you out

This may seem like a weird way to start a review of a combative comic book movie but could someone please make a screwball romantic comedy starring Michelle Williams?. The multiple Oscar nominee almost always gets cast as weeping moms and wives but her zesty supporting performance in "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" has her channeling the energy of classic comedy stars such as Barbara Stanwyck and Jean Arthur. Williams plays Anne, an attorney who's clearly still in love with Eddie (Tom Hardy), even though she has moved on to a boring new man. She has to save the day when Eddie gets in trouble — a scenario that also played out in the first "Venom."
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel’s Website And Social Media Ignores Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Obviously, this weekend’s superhero blockbuster Venom: Let There Be Carnage isn’t part of Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it’s still a Marvel Entertainment production that falls under the comic book company’s umbrella. The first adventure starring Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock earned over $850 million at the box office, without...
MOVIES
seattlerefined.com

Review: There's not much to sink your teeth into with 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage'

After a surprisingly prosperous run at the box office in 2018 and despite the cacophony of negative reviews by critics, "Venom" needed a sibling. It may have operated best as an only child, but Sony in partnership with Marvel Entertainment has a new Spider-Man series (Sony's Spider-Man Universe) to fill with films focusing on the bug-based superhero's various adversaries. And so, with a little love and lots of consideration for zippy trailers and the film actors most likely to guarantee a repeat of theater attendance, "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" was birthed into the world for all to whisper with hopeless resignation, "Not another one..."
MOVIES
heroichollywood.com

REVIEW: Tom Hardy’s ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Is Terrible

Back in 2018, Sony released its first attempt at expanding its Spider-Man universe with the Tom Hardy-led Venom solo film. Directed by Ruben Fleischer, Venom was released to some pretty unflattering reviews, but ultimately did pretty well at the box office with some help overseas. The film earned $856.1 million globally, something that is pretty insane for a project that cost $100-$115 million to make and had bad reviews. A sequel titled Venom: Let There Be Carnage was then greenlit with Woody Harrelson attached to play the villainous symbiote Carnage after appearing in the first film’s post-credits scene as Cletus Kasady. Venom‘s success paved the way for multiple Spider-Man spin-offs, including a Morbius film led by Jared Leto, a Kraven the Hunter film starring Aaron Taylor Johnson and even a Madame Web movie that is expected to further expand the Multiverse.
MOVIES
heroichollywood.com

‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Clip Teases Cletus Kasady’s Symbiote

A new clip from Venom: Let There Be Carnage teases Cletus Kasady’s terrifying transformation into the blood-red symbiote. After a series of delays, Andy Serkis’ long-awaited Venom: Let There Be Carnage is set to hit cinemas this Friday. Joining Tom Hardy this time around is Woody Harrelson, who has been tapped to play the serial killer Cletus Kasady, who becomes the host for the menacing Carnage symbiote. Harrelson first appeared as the character in the final moments of 2018’s Venom, teasing his eventual appearance as Carnage.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Topples Original Film's Box Office Record

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is off to a roaring start at the box office. The Sony sequel managed to snare $11.6 million on opening night as people just can't get enough of Tom Hardy and his symbiote friend. Sony is actually predicting a weekend of $50 million, according to Exhibitor Relations, which would be great for the film. However, with opening night bringing in this kind of return it would be easy to see a number even more massive at the end of the weekend. In some ways, this could be conceived as a rubber stamp on what people thought about the first film. Critical response wasn't great but the fans showed up in droves to see what Sony had cooking with the new property. It didn't hurt that Venom hadn't appeared on the big screen since 2008's Spider-Man 3. But, in all reality, this really comes down to Hardy who is a legit draw and completely owns this character. Analysis of this weekend's take, along with the continued performance of Shang-Chi and The Legend Of The Ten Rings, paints an interesting picture heading into the final months of 2021.
MOVIES

