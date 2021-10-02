Mississippi company has $54M Navy contract: inflatable boats

A California underwater pipeline may have been damaged for up to a year before the devastating oil spill that closed some of the state’s famous beaches.Coast Guard investigators say that after a first strike it is possible that other ships’ anchors may also have struck the pipeline that brings oil onshore.A large section of the pipeline off Huntington Beach, south of Los Angeles, was found to have been hit and dragged along the seabed from its original location.Officials say they do not know when the 13-inch crack in the pipe began leaking oil and they have not yet identified...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO