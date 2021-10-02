CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

What will it take for Biden to bring fractured Democrats together?

By Dan Balz
Washington Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was never going to be easy. Democrats are struggling, torn between moderates and progressives, as they try to reach consensus on President Biden’s signature domestic initiatives, the big bipartisan infrastructure bill and the potentially much bigger package of social policy programs and climate initiatives. It turns out that what...

Alan Dinehart
8d ago

Maybe if he used some common sense and taught his other colleagues how to use common sense he might get the to realize Thier agenda isn't good for the large majority of Americans he'd be able to get some republicans who already have some common sense to compromise and they could get something positive done. I'm not holding my breath after watching him for almost 50 years fail at everything.

SurfsUp
8d ago

Even if he did, Biden and Harris should be impeached and imprisoned for forcing this bill on us that infringes upon our constitutional rights and forcing illegal elements into the bill, making us agree to illegal laws and policies like placing all Americans under surveillance for our purchases and mileage. Being taxed to support illegals, amnesty and taxing us to death to support non taxpaying democrats permanently is socialism already.

Topcat2
8d ago

Biden should be prosecuted and should be held accountable.He deserted Americans in Afghanistan, responsible for the 13 soldiers that died with blood on his hands, allowing open boarders to thousands, mandates vaccines to all Americans but not for the thousands of illegals entering our country, opening our borders not caring about the safety of our country, continues to lie about how safe the vaccines are even though thousands continue to contract the viruses and have died, mandates the vaccines to millions of employees or you lose your job, destroying our economy, prices continue to rise daily on food, gas, all products, taking our freedom away including freedom of speech and rights, ect. Mandating the vaccines to children and the useless unhealthy mask for schools and children. Biden will go down as the worst President in history.America is in deep trouble! We need to stand up to this evil corrupted administration.

