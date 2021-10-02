CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

FORECAST: Isolated showers and storms Monday afternoon/evening

By Eric Stone
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hYNij_0cF8Ia1d00

FORECAST:

Overnight the sky will be partly cloudy to mostly clear and more humid heading into your Monday morning. Lows will be in the lower 70s. Isolated afternoon and evening storms are possible Monday with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s.

More moisture will work its way into our area throughout the work week with mainly afternoon and evening storms. Lows will be in the low 70s with highs in the low 90s through Thursday.

A cold front will be in our area Friday and into next weekend, but will stall over Southwest Florida. That will provide more cloud cover and a better chance of showers and storms. Temperatures won't change much as we head in to next weekend.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane Sam and on Tropical Depression Victor which are both located over the Atlantic. with no threat to the US.

There is one other area we are watching one area in the southeast Bahamas. An area of disorganized showers and storms has a LOW chance of development as environmental conditions will be marginally conducive for development as it moves to the WNW and then NW. This appears to have no impact on our weather here in SWFL.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ERIC STONE

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here .

Comments / 0

Related
kqennewsradio.com

FREEZE WATCH MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING

A Freeze Watch is in effect from late Monday night through Tuesday morning for parts of central Douglas County and surrounding areas. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said temperatures in the upper 20s to the low 30s are possible. The Watch area is for south-central Douglas County, including Glendale, Tiller and Azalea. It also is in effect for parts of Josephine and Jackson counties and parts of Curry County.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
14news.com

Alert Day for storms Monday afternoon and evening

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After August-like temperatures on Sunday, we are on alert for storms today. It looks like the first half of the day will be dry and partly sunny, but showers and thunderstorms are likely Monday afternoon and evening as a cold front moves into our region. The northwest half of the Tri-State is under a Slight Risk (2/5) of severe storms, and the southeast half of the Tri-State is under a Marginal Risk (1/5). That means a few strong to severe storms are possible, but widespread severe weather is not expected.
EVANSVILLE, IN
paininthepass.info

High Wind Warning Expected Monday Afternoon – Evening

VICTOR VALLEY, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A High Wind Warning for Monday afternoon October 11, 2021. A Strong Wind Event for the Victor Valley and Mojave Desert locations, mountains and the top of the Cajon Pass. Southern California Weather Force Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwest Florida#Wnw#Swfl#Fox 4
KOMU

Forecast: Strong to severe storms possible on Monday

After a warm stretch of weather, prolonging summer, a transition to fall-like weather arrives this week. The clash of warm and cold, of summer and fall, will create an atmosphere capable of producing showers and thunderstorms, some of which may be strong to severe. MONDAY STORMS. Thunderstorms from southwestern Missouri...
ENVIRONMENT
WIBW

Monday forecast: Morning rain with afternoon sun

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Rain will continue to clear out from west to east with cloud cover to follow leading to mostly sunny skies for all of northeast Kansas by 2pm. It’ll be a brief break in the rain with another round of rain moving through Tuesday night. The next...
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WWL-AMFM

Warm week then cold front this weekend

The week will be a warm one with a cold front arriving this weekend. WWLTV’s Meteorologist Payton Malone says, “Monday brings a continuation of our weekend weather, so be ready for mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and a
ENVIRONMENT
wevv.com

Severe Weather Threat Monday; Scattered Showers & Storms

MONDAY: The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of the Tri State under a "1" and "2" on the Threat Index. The greater risk looks to stay in the northwestern half of the Tri-State. The morning hours will remain rain-free outside of increasing clouds and breezy winds. Highs are still going to hit the low to mid 80s. A line of storms will develop from the west and arrive in our western communities as early at 11AM. Between the hours of 11AM - 7PM will be the best opportunity for the atmosphere to be supportive of severe storms. Damaging winds and hail will be the primary threats. There is even an isolated chance of a brief tornado.
ENVIRONMENT
WFLA

MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Slim chance of afternoon showers

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a sunny and comfortable morning, temperatures climb quickly into the upper 80s this afternoon. There will be a nice breeze at times as well. A few spotty showers form late this afternoon as moisture from the Atlantic Ocean spreads across the state. Most of the rain will stay east of […]
TAMPA, FL
WNDU

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Few Strong Storms Possible Monday Afternoon/Evening

Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick 5:15AM: MONDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Most of the day remains dry and warm. Periods of clouds during the day are likely. Highs will approach the lower 80s. The severe weather threat will be from about 4pm through 10 pm. A line of strong to severe storms is possible. This will not be a widespread severe event. Scattered storms are more likely. The main threat is for strong gusty winds up to 65 miles per hour. A low threat does exist for small hail and a brief tornado. High of 82.
ENVIRONMENT
WGNtv.com

Monday Forecast: Temps near 80 with showers and thunderstorms

CHICAGO — Lots of cloud coverage and warm conditions Monday. Showers and afternoon thunderstorms developing during the day, some strong to severe. Air quality Moderate around Chicagoland. Winds: S/SW 15-25 with gusts to 40. High 80, upper 70s by the lake. Early evening showers and thunderstorms tonight likely, some strong...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Chicago

Hail, Isolated Tornadoes Possible as Severe Storms Threaten Chicago Area Monday

Storms could become potentially severe Monday, bringing the threat of damaging hail and isolated tornadoes across northern Illinois and northwest Indiana. After high temperatures climb into the upper-70s and low-80s Monday, showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop. According to the NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center, virtually the entire state of Illinois is currently forecasted to have a “slight risk” of severe weather on Monday, which is higher than the “marginal” risk on the SPC’s scale.
ENVIRONMENT
cbslocal.com

Chicago Weather: Storms Monday Afternoon

CHICAGO (CBS)– Storms are approaching the area. Monday starts off mild and dry with temperatures near 80 degrees. Storms chances increase by the afternoon and into the evening. Some storms could turn severe with hail and wind. Tuesday will be breezy and not as warm. The rest of the week...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS 58

October severe storms possible Monday afternoon and evening

We had some decent showers and storms over the weekend including one stronger storm early Sunday morning. Rain totals over the weekend weren't too impressive with most in the 0.10-0.25" range but a few spots saw around a half inch. The rain and storm chance continues on Monday with another low pressure storm system moving in bringing a chance for scattered showers and storms, especially in the afternoon and evening.
ENVIRONMENT
WAAY-TV

Warm and breezy Monday, a few showers later this evening

We're starting off the work week with partly cloudy skies and comfortable temperatures in the low to mid 60s. We are not seeing much fog this morning thanks in part to a light breeze out of the south and southeast. That breeze will increase this afternoon with some gusts up to 25 MPH possible. For much of the day, we'll see a mix of sun clouds and temperatures in the mid 80s. Later this evening, a cold front will arrive in far northwest Alabama. This is the same cold front responsible for last night's severe weather in the Plains. Here at home, we're not expecting severe weather but spotty showers and an isolated storm or two will be possible in the Shoals near sunset then the rest of North Alabama overnight. The front washes out right on top of us tomorrow, meaning a few showers can't be ruled out Tuesday especially east of I-65. Rainfall totals will be light.
ENVIRONMENT
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy