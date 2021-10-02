FORECAST: Isolated showers and storms Monday afternoon/evening

FORECAST:

Overnight the sky will be partly cloudy to mostly clear and more humid heading into your Monday morning. Lows will be in the lower 70s. Isolated afternoon and evening storms are possible Monday with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s.

More moisture will work its way into our area throughout the work week with mainly afternoon and evening storms. Lows will be in the low 70s with highs in the low 90s through Thursday.

A cold front will be in our area Friday and into next weekend, but will stall over Southwest Florida. That will provide more cloud cover and a better chance of showers and storms. Temperatures won't change much as we head in to next weekend.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane Sam and on Tropical Depression Victor which are both located over the Atlantic. with no threat to the US.

There is one other area we are watching one area in the southeast Bahamas. An area of disorganized showers and storms has a LOW chance of development as environmental conditions will be marginally conducive for development as it moves to the WNW and then NW. This appears to have no impact on our weather here in SWFL.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ERIC STONE

