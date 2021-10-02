CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Testament, Exodus and Death Angel Push Back Tour To 2022

antiMUSIC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Adrenaline) Testament, Exodus and Death Angel have announced that they have made the decision to postpone the North American leg of their Bay Strikes Back Tour until next spring. We were sent the following details:. "We were really on the fence with this decision," says Testament guitarist Eric Peterson. "But...

www.antimusic.com

mxdwn.com

Poppy’s Fall Tour Postponed, Free Los Angeles Shows Announced

American pop and alt-rock singer Poppy has announced that her fall tour has been postponed. The singer was originally scheduled to embark on a massive North American and European tour starting this Thursday in Santa Ana, California in support of her recently released album Flux. In conjunction with this announcement, Poppy also revealed that in place of the delayed tour dates, she will be adding two free shows in Los Angeles, California this Wednesday to celebrate her new project.
LOS ANGELES, CA
nextmosh.com

Ministry push upcoming tour dates to 2022

Due to “an abundance of caution for the health and safety of the band, fans and venue staff,” industrial metal giants Ministry have announced the postponement and immediate rescheduling of their planned U.S. tour, which was scheduled to kick off in October. The trek has been rescheduled for March and...
MUSIC
metalinjection

MINISTRY Pushes Tour To 2022, Adds MELVINS & CORROSION OF CONFORMITY

Ministry originally scheduled their anniversary tour for A Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Taste to take place in 2020, and then again for fall of this year. Ministry has now pushed the tour to March 2022 and has once again changed the openers, this time recruiting both Melvins and Corrosion Of Conformity.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Circle Jerks Add Over Two Dozen Shows To First Tour In 15 Years

Circle Jerks have added over two dozen new dates to their first North American tour in over 15 years that they will be launching with the first run of dates later this month. The band's current live lineup includes vocalist Keith Morris, guitarist Greg Hetson (Bad Religion, Redd Kross), bassist Zander Schloss (The Weirdos, Joe Strummer) and drummer Joey Castillo (The Bronx, QOTSA, Danzig, BL'AST!, Wasted Youth).
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Travis Announce The Invisible Band Deluxe Reissue and Tour

(Shore Fire Media) Scottish rockers Travis have shared their big plans to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their hit album, "The Invisible Band", including a deluxe reissue and an anniversary tour. We were sent the following details: The deluxe edition features the original album remastered by GRAMMY Award-winning engineer Emily...
ROCK MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Chevelle Cancel Fall Tour Dates

Chevelle have announced that they have canceled over a dozen live dates next month "Due to changing circumstances beyond [their] control" that prevent them from delivering "performances to the same scale" that their fans deserve. The canceled dates in support of their "Niratias" album begin with their planned November 4th...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Veil of Maya Share 'Outrun' Video

Veil of Maya have released a music video for their latest single "Outrun". The visual features footage captured during the band's current tour with Dance Gavin Dance. Frontman Lukas Magyar had this to say, "Outrun is extra special to us because it's something we haven't done before and we weren't trying too hard to make something different. It just came together organically and we were all very pleased when it was complete."
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Red Hot Chili Peppers Reveal World Tour Details

Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced the details for their 2022 world tour that will feature special guests The Strokes, A$AP Rocky, Beck, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, HAIM, St. Vincent, plus Thundercat and King Princess. The trek will visit 32 cities across the globe beginning in Seville, Spain...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

I Am To Join Nile's Age Of Vile Divinities Tour

I Am have announced that they will be hitting the road early in off 2022 supporting death metal veterans Nile on their Age Of Vile Divinities US Tour. The band had this to say, "We're incredibly excited to smash over a month of dates with some monsters of bands. With new music hidden away, it's swelled up and ready to burst. Be prepared to enter into our domain. See y'all in February!"
ROCK MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Clutch Postpone Final Tour Dates Due To Positive Covid Test

(hennemusic) Clutch have postponed the final three shows of the current leg of their fall US tour after the band revealed that members of the band's "touring camp" tested positive for COVID-19. "Although we followed every available protocol and precaution, Covid has made its way into the Clutch touring camp,"...
PUBLIC HEALTH
twincitiesmedia.net

Angels And Airwaves’ Lifeforms Tour Coming To Skyway Theatre 10/8

Emo kids rejoice– Tom Delonge and his band Angels and Airwaves will be coming to The Skyway Theatre on October 8th for a can’t miss show!. Angels & Airwaves (AVA) – comprising Tom DeLonge (lead vocals, guitar/synths), Ilan Rubin (drums/guitar/backing vocals/synths), David Kennedy (guitar) and Matt Rubano (bass) – wrote and produced “Euphoria” with Aaron Rubin. Rich Costey (Foo Fighters, Weezer) mixed the track, which marks the first new music from the band since “All That’s Left Is Love,” which was released in April 2020. Hailed as an “empowering anthem” by SPIN, the song conveyed a message of hope amid the pandemic. Continuing the band’s longstanding relationship with Feeding America, proceeds from “All That’s Left Is Love” were donated to the non-profit’s COVID-19 relief fund.
MUSIC
Sherrell Writes

Kelly Price "Died" During Battle With Covid-19

Kelly Price says herself in an exclusive with TMZ that she is NOT MISSING! Price was reported missing from her Georgia home after her estranged sister alleged that she hadn't seen her in "weeks". Her sister advised the police that her boyfriend was blocking communications and not allowing anyone to come to the home.
thefocus.news

Who is Big Meech's sister, Nicole Flenory? Meet her actress in BMF

Find out all you need to know about Big Meech’s sister, Nicole Flenory, following the onscreen debut of original crime series BMF. Meet the rising star actress who plays her in the show and explore her social media platforms. Who is Big Meech’s sister?. New crime series BMF centres on...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. and Da’Vinchi Found Brotherhood and Soul on ‘BMF’

ComplexCon returns to Long Beach Nov. 6 - 7 with hosts J. Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley, performances by A$AP Rocky and Turnstile, and more shopping and drops. Creating a show that’s inspired by a true story can have its challenges. Randy Huggins was entrusted with writing and creating STARZ’s latest series BMF, based on the Flenory Brothers from Detroit and the Black Mafia Family drug empire they started in the late 1980s. Huggins felt the pressure that comes with telling a real-life story when the people who inspired it and lived it are still around and directly involved with the project. 50 Cent executive produced the series and together with Huggins they have been able to recreate a fictional world that accurately depicts the real lifestyle and the environment that birthed Demetrius Flenory and Terry Flenory, aka Big Meech and Southwest T, two of the most notorious drug lords in the country’s history. Casting those two main roles was the most crucial part of it all. Bringing on 21-year-old Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. to play his own father was critical to 50 when creating the series, and it added to the authenticity of the story.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Dog the Bounty Hunter Injured, Leaves Florida Amid Brian Laundrie Search

Duane "Dog" Chapman has left Florida without finding Brian Laundrie, the person of interest in the death of Gabby Petito. The Dog the Bounty Hunter star's daughter, Lyssa Chapman, confirmed her father is heading back to Colorado to "handle some business" and is leaving a team behind in Florida to continue their search. He also reportedly injured his ankle during the search. Chapman joined the search for Laundrie in late September and has faced allegations of participating in the hunt for publicity.
PETS
realtynewsreport.com

Hearst Mansion Sold at Auction – Once Seen in Godfather Movie

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. – (Realty News Report) – The Hearst Estate, featured in “The Godfather” movie, has been sold at an auction for $63.1 million. With competitive bidding starting at $48 million and proceeding at $100,000 increments, the courtroom auction ended with a billionaire named Nicolas Berggruen taking the keys to the mansion.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
The Independent

Is Brian Laundrie still alive? Family attorney believes missing fugitive is in Carlton Reserve as campsite found

The focus of the Brian Laundrie manhunt has shifted back to the Carlton Reserve in Florida after the family attorney said he believes the missing fugitive is still hiding out in the 25,000-acre nature reserve.Steve Bertolino said Mr Laundrie, 23, may be unaware of the nationwide manhunt for him, telling Fox News: “I believe Brian is still in the preserve. And as such I don’t think he has access to the news.”As law enforcement ramped up their search of the park on Wednesday, Mr Bertolino also revealed that Brian’s father Chris Laundrie had been asked to join in the...
PUBLIC SAFETY

