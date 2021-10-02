CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Raptors, Cavaliers among six teams still interested in 76ers' Ben Simmons

By Erin Walsh
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zDj7C_0cF8HQBS00
Despite his struggles, there are still plenty of suitors for Ben Simmons. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors and Cleveland Cavaliers are among six teams still interested in a potential trade for Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons.

According to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the San Antonio Spurs, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers and Minnesota Timberwolves are other teams "still inquiring about Simmons' availability."

Simmons didn't report for the start of training camp in hopes of forcing a trade. ESPN's Tim Bontemps and Brian Windhorst reported Friday the 76ers placed the $8.25 million they owe Simmons in an escrow account and will take any fines he receives for his absence from that money. If he returns, he'll receive the remainder.

Pompey adds the situation has been complicated by the gap between how the Sixers wanted interested teams to value Simmons and the real market value. The general view is the 76ers have been "asking for too much" in trade talks, sources told Pompey.

The 76ers reportedly want a haul for Simmons, including an "All-Star-caliber player" and multiple first-round picks.

Simmons reportedly intends to never play another game for the Sixers. He has cut off all communication with the team and even denied a meeting with several of his teammates who wanted to encourage him to return for the 2021-22 campaign.

The Athletic's Sam Amick recently reported, more or less, that Simmons doesn't want to continue playing alongside Joel Embiid. The veteran big man expressed frustration about the situation earlier this week, saying the team has always been built around Simmons' needs.

With at least six teams interested in Simmons, the Sixers can create a competition for the 25-year-old, who would complement a team with plenty of shooters already onboard. For now, it remains to be seen whether a trade will be worked out before Philly tips off the regular season on Oct. 20.

Sports Illustrated

Westbrook's L.A. Role & Shaquille O'Neal | The Crossover

Mannix and Beck discuss how Russell Westbrook will fit into the Lakers offensive scheme, what the expectations are for the Utah Jazz this season, and Joel Embiid's comments on Ben Simmons from training camp before Mannix talks to Shaquille O'Neal about Simmons, the Lakers offseason moves and his work refurbishing public basketball courts
NBA
Sports Illustrated

The Ben Simmons–76ers Feud Is Getting Worse

How far is he willing to take take his war against Philadelphia?. The Sixers played a preseason game Monday. Philadelphia players earned paychecks Monday. The cold war between Simmons and the Sixers has moved to another level in recent days. Last week, Philadelphia took the $8.25 million Simmons was owed on Oct. 1 and dropped it into an escrow account, creating a piggy bank of sorts the team could crack open at any time. When Simmons no-showed the Sixers' preseason opener against the Raptors, a sizeable chunk—$360,000, per ESPN—was pulled out of it. That’s money that, according to the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement, Simmons can never recoup.
NBA
FanSided

Philadelphia 76ers: Ben Simmons alienates teammates

The Ben Simmons sage has yet another layer added to it. It doesn’t have to do with the All-Star and the Philadelphia 76ers, but it was between him and his teammates. Shams Charania of The Athletic first reported the story. Besides an olive branch extended by Joel Embiid, there’s hasn’t...
NBA
CBS Sports

Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid speak on Ben Simmons' absence, status with team at 76ers Media Day

When Philadelphia 76ers All-Star point guard Ben Simmons made it known that he wouldn't be attending Media Day or training camp in an effort to force a trade, that meant everyone else within the Sixers organization would have to speak on his absence. After tumbling out of the playoffs in the second round at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks, and an offseason where rumors swirled about trading Simmons, everything was leading up to Media Day where everyone from Daryl Morey, Doc Rivers and Joel Embiid would be asked questions again regarding Simmons' status with the team.
NBA
theScore

Simmons will not report for 76ers camp, Morey remains hopeful

As expected, Ben Simmons will not report to the Philadelphia 76ers when they open training camp on Tuesday. Team President Daryl Morey said there’s still hope Simmons will return at some point to the Sixers. Coach Doc Rivers said no one has defended Simmons more than he has and will enter camp “with hopes that we do have Ben at some point.”
NBA
