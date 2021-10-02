Report: Raptors, Cavaliers among six teams still interested in 76ers' Ben Simmons

Despite his struggles, there are still plenty of suitors for Ben Simmons. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors and Cleveland Cavaliers are among six teams still interested in a potential trade for Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons.

According to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the San Antonio Spurs, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers and Minnesota Timberwolves are other teams "still inquiring about Simmons' availability."

Simmons didn't report for the start of training camp in hopes of forcing a trade. ESPN's Tim Bontemps and Brian Windhorst reported Friday the 76ers placed the $8.25 million they owe Simmons in an escrow account and will take any fines he receives for his absence from that money. If he returns, he'll receive the remainder.

Pompey adds the situation has been complicated by the gap between how the Sixers wanted interested teams to value Simmons and the real market value. The general view is the 76ers have been "asking for too much" in trade talks, sources told Pompey.

The 76ers reportedly want a haul for Simmons, including an "All-Star-caliber player" and multiple first-round picks.

Simmons reportedly intends to never play another game for the Sixers. He has cut off all communication with the team and even denied a meeting with several of his teammates who wanted to encourage him to return for the 2021-22 campaign.

The Athletic's Sam Amick recently reported, more or less, that Simmons doesn't want to continue playing alongside Joel Embiid. The veteran big man expressed frustration about the situation earlier this week, saying the team has always been built around Simmons' needs.

With at least six teams interested in Simmons, the Sixers can create a competition for the 25-year-old, who would complement a team with plenty of shooters already onboard. For now, it remains to be seen whether a trade will be worked out before Philly tips off the regular season on Oct. 20.