New London, IA

Hawks Handle Road Test With Tigers; Look Ahead to New London With Highland and WMU

By Zach Ulin
kciiradio.com
 8 days ago

The River Valley Conference winning streak sits at four for the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks. The Hawks went on the road and tamed the Tipton Tigers in four sets Thursday 25-18, 24-26, 25-11 and 25-11. The Hawks now own a 9-5 overall record and sit at 4-3 in the RVC. The four match winning streak in best of five set conference matches is the longest such streak for the Golden Hawks in a decade and a half. They turn their focus this weekend to tournament play in New London. Mid-Prairie is led on the year by Ella Groenewold with 92 kills and 46 blocks. Landry Pacha has a team best 267 assists and Dakota Mitchell leads the Mid-Prairie defense with 193 digs.

www.kciiradio.com

Comments / 0

