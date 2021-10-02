CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Wisconsin surprises an emotional Barry Alvarez by naming the field after him

By Asher Low
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MFXI8_0cF8Gwz700

Ahead of today’s “Barry Alvarez Day” at Camp Randall when Wisconsin takes on Michigan, the Badger family surprised the legendary coach and AD by naming Camp Randall’s field after him.

Starting in 2022, the field at Camp Randall will be known as “Barry Alvarez Field,” a secret that was hidden from the Badger AD during the past year.

Last night, Wisconsin chancellor Rebecca Blank surprised an emotional Alvarez in a ceremony that made the field name official. Throughout the entire game on Saturday, Wisconsin will honor the legacy of the coach that shifted the Badger program. Here is a look at Alvarez’s reaction and his thoughts on “Barry Alvarez Field” at Camp Randall stadium.

