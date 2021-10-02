CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Ozzy Osbourne Recruits Jeff Beck, Clapton, Iommi For New Album

antiMUSIC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOzzy Osbourne is once again calling on some big names rock stars to appear on his forthcoming studio album, including Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck and his former bandmate Tony Iommi. He was backed on his 2020 album "Ordinary Man" by Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan and Red Hot Chili Peppers'...

www.antimusic.com

Comments / 0

Related
Guitar World Magazine

John Lennon suggested Eric Clapton join The Beatles following George Harrison's temporary departure in 1969, according to new audio recordings

The clips – which have surfaced ahead of the upcoming The Beatles: Get Back documentary – reveal a near-pivotal conversation between Lennon, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr. The Beatles almost fired George Harrison and replaced him with Eric Clapton during the production of Let It Be, according to newly unearthed audio recordings.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

GUS G. 'Wouldn't Say No' If OZZY OSBOURNE Asked Him To Play In His Band Again

Greek guitar virtuoso Gus G., who joined Ozzy Osbourne's band a decade ago, was asked in a new interview with Guitar World how he found out he was no longer in the legendary heavy metal singer's group. "Sharon [Osbourne, Ozzy's wife and manager] called me at home," he said. "I was kind of expecting it. They had announced a festival, and I was waiting to hear back what was going to happen. And then eventually, she gave me a call. I think it was in the middle of the night, because we have such a time zone difference. She called me in Greece, and said, 'I just wanted to let you know personally, so you don't find out online, we're going to do the farewell tour, and Zakk is coming back for that.' And I was, like, 'No worries at all. No problem.' And I thanked her for everything they had done for me. We're still on good terms, so, no problem at all."
MUSIC
BBC

Ozzy Osbourne's son to continue Iron Man tradition in endurance race

Ozzy Osbourne's son will follow in the rocker's footsteps in his bid to become Iron Man in a long distance triathlon. Louis Osbourne, from Birmingham, will take part in the endurance competition in Barcelona on Sunday to raise money for charities in the West Midlands. The former club DJ said...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Beck
Person
Duff Mckagan
Person
Chad Smith
Person
Tony Iommi
Person
Post Malone
Person
Ozzy Osbourne
Person
Lemmy
Person
Eric Clapton
Person
Elton John
People

Ozzy Osbourne Wishes 'My Love' Sharon Osbourne a Happy 69th Birthday

Ozzy Osbourne is showing his love for wife Sharon Osbourne as she celebrates another trip around the sun. The Black Sabbath frontman, 72, wished Sharon a happy 69th birthday Saturday on Instagram, sharing a photo of them together. "Happy Birthday to my love Sharon," he wrote in the caption. Sharon...
CELEBRITIES
loudersound.com

Ozzy Osbourne says that worshipping Satan protected him from Covid-19

Did the Devil protect his most devoted disciples against Covid-19? Ozzy Osbourne believes this may well be the case. In a very tongue-in-cheek statement made to Metal Hammer, Ozzy weighs up the effect of the pandemic on his own family, and comes to the conclusion that years of devoted service to Satan must have fortified him against the killer virus.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
GreenwichTime

Ozzy Osbourne Reveals He's Collecting Guitar Gods for Upcoming LP

Ozzy Osbourne revealed that he has assembled an arsenal of guitar gods — Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi, and longtime collaborator Zakk Wylde — for his upcoming new album, the follow-up to 2020’s similarly all-star Ordinary Man. In an interview on his namesake channel Ozzy’s Boneyard on...
MUSIC
Effingham Radio

Quick Takes: Guns N’ Roses & Wolfgang Van Halen, Pearl Jam, Ozzy Osbourne, Dave Grohl

Guns N' Roses welcomed Wolfgang Van Halen on stage Saturday night (October 2nd) to play on their show-closing tune, “Paradise City.” Van Halen's band Mammoth WVH has served as the tour's opening act and the Hollywood, Florida show at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino marked their first time Van Halen sat in with the band. Frontman, Axl Rose told the crowd: “Wolfgang Van Halen. Do you know how cool it is to say that? That's f***ing cool. You don't understand. We're talking legacy.” (Loudwire)
MUSIC
Oneida Dispatch

Oneida Kallet Theater welcomes Ozzmosis, an Ozzy Osbourne tribute show, on Halloween Eve

Oneida, N.Y. — Entertainment Services presents Ozzmosis, a world-class tribute show to Ozzy Osbourne, at the Oneida Kallet Civic Center on Halloween Eve, Oct. 30. Ozzmosis is a new production that redefines the boundaries of a tribute band, capturing the essence of the Prince of Darkness himself, Ozzy Osbourne. Officials say it is the closest recreation around of the rock star in his prime years. The members of the band take great pride in creating the next best thing to a live Ozzy performance that “transports you through time to experience the energy of Ozzy Osbourne,” according to Entertainment Services. As the song says, “You can’t kill rock-n-roll, it’s here to stay!” Ozzmosis proves it every time.
ONEIDA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
antiMUSIC

Nancy Wilson Shares Extended Tribute To Eddie Van Halen

(hennemusic) Heart guitarist Nancy Wilson has issued a video of "4 Edward With Love", an extended version of her tribute to Eddie Van Halen, "4 Edward", in sync with the first anniversary of the passing of the iconic rocker on October 6. Having been on the road with Van Halen...
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

New Fossil Named After BLACK SABBATH Guitarist TONY IOMMI

A new species of conodonts has just been discovered by a Danish/Swedish team of palaeontologists. The fossil is around 469 million years old and was recovered from a succession of limestone in western Russia, rocks that once formed the sea floor sediments during the Ordovician Period. Because the species proved to be new to science, it had to be formally baptized with a unique Latin moniker. As all study authors are passionate hobby musicians and have long love affairs with the history of heavy rock music, they decided to honor one of heavy metal's true pioneers — guitar legend Tony Iommi of BLACK SABBATH.
SCIENCE
Quad

Ozzy Set to Unveil New Album With Big Time Names

Featured image by Pamela Littky. Back in February of 2020 (feels like an eternity), the Prince of Darkness and Godfather of Metal unleashed his first work in ten years at that point titled “Ordinary Man.” The twelfth studio album by the former Black Sabbath frontman was met with solid commercial success. The iconic singer also recruited several big names to list as contributors as his backing band.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

OZZY OSBOURNE's New Album Will Be 'Similar In Tone' To 'Ordinary Man'

Ozzy Osbourne has confirmed to Metal Hammer magazine that 15 songs have been recorded for his upcoming follow-up to 2020's "Ordinary Man" album. He is once again working with producer Andrew Watt on the "work-in-progress" LP, which will include guest appearances by Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Tony Iommi and Zakk Wylde.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Thank the Dark Lord: Ozzy Osbourne Credits Devil Worship for Warding Off Covid-19

Ozzy Osbourne gave props to the most low, Satan, for protecting him from Covid-19. In a cheeky statement sent to Metal Hammer, Osbourne credited Satan for protecting him during the pandemic, even as other members of his family caught the coronavirus: “My wife had the virus; my daughter had the virus and I never got it,” he quipped. “Being a devil worshipper does have its good points!”
PUBLIC HEALTH
antiMUSIC

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason 'Flabbergasted' By Roger Waters Bullying Claim

The Coda Collection have shared a brand new interview with Pink Floyd legend Nick Mason where he discovered a variety of topics in a career spanning discussion with Jim DeRogatis, including being "flabbergasted" by Roger Waters feeling that he was bullied within the band, Rolling Stones' Charlie Watts, returning to live performing following the lockdown and a lot more. We were sent the following excerpts:
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy