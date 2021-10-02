CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus Boys Second, Girls Third Lead Area Teams at WMU Meet

By Cole Cook
kciiradio.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwin Lakes Country Club was the destination for several area cross country teams on Thursday and one squad managed a top two finish. The Columbus boys were the headliner placing second out of nine with 45 points, just behind Burlington with 40. Freddy Vergara was 20 seconds from a title and the senior placed third in 18:19. Isaac Acosta was fifth (19:00), Mason Hills-Carrier ninth (19:47), Tim Hills-Carrier 12th (20:11), and Damian Vergara rounded out the scoring in 16th (20:55). Winfield-Mt. Union placed fourth on their home course with 123 points. Gabe Hemsworth had a top 10 run in eighth (19:42) and Kohlby Newsom was 17th (21:00). WACO nabbed eighth place in the team standings with 193 points and they were led by Isaac Rich in 25th (21:41). Lone Tree did not have enough for a team score, but Taylor Alberhasky finished 51st (24:13).

