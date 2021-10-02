CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Cobras Win Top Ten Clash of Unbeatens

By Sam Ackerman
kciiradio.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Snake Pit in Sigourney hosted a top 10 district football showdown of unbeatens Friday night as the No. 3 Sigourney-Keota Cobras handed the previously unblemished No. 10 Cardinal Comets a 50-26 loss. SK got the offense rolling early, leading 14-6 after the first 12 minutes before exploding for 23 points in the second frame to take a 37-12 lead into the half. Out of the break, the Cobra defense continued to hold down the high flying Comets while the Snakes used the ball control offense to bleed the clock.

www.kciiradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Mack Brown’s Ridiculous Comment

Following a stunning loss to Florida State on Saturday night, North Carolina head coach Mack Brown made headlines for all the wrong reasons. The Tar Heels entered the 2021 college football season with plenty of hype. North Carolina was a top-10 team coming into the season and quarterback Sam Howell was seen as a potential top pick in next year’s NFL draft.
NFL
The Spun

Scott Frost Sends Clear Message After Loss To Michigan

For the second time in the last three weeks, a late mistake from the Nebraska Cornhuskers cost them a chance for a marquee win. On Saturday in Lincoln, the Huskers gave the No. 9 Michigan Wolverines all they could handle. After a slow start, Adrian Martinez scored four total touchdowns in the second half to give his team a late advantage.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Embarrassing Crowd For NFL Game Sunday Afternoon

The Houston Texans currently have a 12-6 lead over the New England Patriots in the second quarter. Too bad not many of their fans are there to see it. Let’s just say the crowd at NRG Stadium this afternoon is a sparse one. That’s not that surprising, considering the Texans have lost three straight and fell 40-0 to the Buffalo Bills last week.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
The Spun

College Football Hall Of Famer Dead At 59

Two weeks ago, the college football world lost a beloved figure when a Hall of Fame player passed away. According to multiple reports, former BYU great Gordon Hudson passed away on September 27. He was 59 years old. Hudson starred for the BYU football program where he became arguably the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Russell Wilson Has 1-Word Reaction To Today’s Craziness

Even Russell Wilson was shocked by the craziness in Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon. The Green Bay Packers and the Cincinnati Bengals played one of the wildest games of the regular season on Sunday afternoon. Green Bay finally emerged with a 25-22 win over Cincinnati, thanks to a game-winning field goal...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Unbeatens#Sk
kciiradio.com

Cobras and Warriors Ranked This Week

Two KCII area unbeaten football teams were listed this week by the Iowa Associated Press in their top 10 football polls for their respective classes. In class 1A, the Sigourney-Keota Cobras are 6-0 after their second straight win over an unbeaten top 10 team, having taken down No. 6 Pella Christian and No. 10 Cardinal in consecutive weeks. The Cobras took out the Comets 50-26 last Friday, rolling up 394 total yards, led by Cade Molyneux with 35 carries for 306 and three touchdowns. The Cobras also received one first place vote in the poll to be listed as the No. 1 team in the state, that is the first time this season they have received a vote for the top spot. On the season, The Cobras find themselves among the best in 1A with 30 touchdowns, ninth most in the state, their 2,230 yards are eighth most, the SK rushing attack is second in Iowa with 2,006 yards and their 24 touchdowns are fifth most. The Cobra defense has forced and recovered seven fumbles, eighth in 1A. Individually, Cade Molyneux has 18 touchdowns, fifth most in 1A, he is fourth in the state with 1,406 total yards gained and leads 1A with 1,333 yards on the ground on 178 carries. Defensively, Cole Clarahan is seventh in 1A with three interceptions.
FOOTBALL
telegram.com

Hometeam Game of the Week: Unbeatens Grafton, Northbridge meet Friday in awaited clash

The Grafton High football team was well aware of what lay ahead, but Gators coach Chris McMahon ended Tuesday’s practice with the emphatic reminder, “This is Northbridge week,” and compared Friday night’s game between the longtime SWCL rivals to other can’t-wait dates on the yearly calendar like Thanksgiving, Christmas and the last day of school.
GRAFTON, MA
247Sports

Top Ten Team Rankings: Week 5

Welcome to week five of the high school football season. There are some serious changes in the back half of most top ten rankings. Click the podcast above to hear some explanations on why teams are where they are. 1A is so tough this year. About as deep as I have seen it.
HIGH SCHOOL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
northscottpress.com

Regina uses big plays to win battle of unbeatens

The Regina football team continues to have Wilton’s number, moving its win streak over the Beavers to 10 since 2008 with a 35-7 win at Wilton Sept. 24. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading,...
FOOTBALL
kciiradio.com

Wildcats Host Ravens in Conference Clash

It’s an all-KCII area showdown on the Southeast Iowa Superconference volleyball court tonight in Columbus when the Wildcats entertain the Hillcrest Academy Ravens. Columbus comes into the match with an overall record of 3-17, they are 1-5 in conference play. Last time out the Wildcats were swept in straight sets in Riverside on Highland’s Senior Night. For the year, Columbus is led by Victoria Howell with 125 kills, Sera Vela with 197 assists and Isabelle Lagunas with 142 digs.
SPORTS
michigansportsradio.com

Unity Christian Tops Spring Lake in Battle of Unbeatens

The Unity Christian Crusaders and Spring Lake Lakers battled on Friday night as two of four unbeatens in the OK Blue. After four quarters, the ‘Saders remain unbeaten, capturing a 54-21 victory. Spring Lake got on the scoreboard first, as Jackson Core kept the football and rumbled into the end...
FOOTBALL
prospectusnews.com

No. 3 Cobras Outlast No. 8 Heartland CC, Win in 5 Sets

NORMAL, Ill. – The No. 3 Parkland College volleyball team (28-3) (5-0) competed in its fifth Mid-West Athletic Conference match of the season against Heartland Community College (16-2) (4-1) and came away with a very tense win 27-29, 25-19, 18-25, 26-24, 16-14. The Cobras are now on a 10-match winning streak.
NORMAL, IL
Ottumwa Courier

Prep football: Third-ranked Cobras top Comets in battle of unbeatens

SIGOURNEY – Another good crowd was on hand at 'The Snake Pit' on Friday night as two undefeated teams matched up, each sporting a 5-0 record. Sigourney-Keota, the third-ranked team in Class 1A, would feature their traditional single wing offense that grinds out the yardage on the ground. By contrast, Cardinal's explosive offense would rely on the spread and big plays from their skill positions.
SIGOURNEY, IA
catchitkansas.com

Cheney tops Pratt in battle of unbeatens

WICHITA, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - In a week five matchup between two undefeated and top ten ranked teams in class 3A, Cheney took down Pratt 27-14 to move on to 5-0 on the season. “I couldn’t be more happy, Pratt is a good team and we worked hard this...
CHENEY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy