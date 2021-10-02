Cobras Win Top Ten Clash of Unbeatens

Two KCII area unbeaten football teams were listed this week by the Iowa Associated Press in their top 10 football polls for their respective classes. In class 1A, the Sigourney-Keota Cobras are 6-0 after their second straight win over an unbeaten top 10 team, having taken down No. 6 Pella Christian and No. 10 Cardinal in consecutive weeks. The Cobras took out the Comets 50-26 last Friday, rolling up 394 total yards, led by Cade Molyneux with 35 carries for 306 and three touchdowns. The Cobras also received one first place vote in the poll to be listed as the No. 1 team in the state, that is the first time this season they have received a vote for the top spot. On the season, The Cobras find themselves among the best in 1A with 30 touchdowns, ninth most in the state, their 2,230 yards are eighth most, the SK rushing attack is second in Iowa with 2,006 yards and their 24 touchdowns are fifth most. The Cobra defense has forced and recovered seven fumbles, eighth in 1A. Individually, Cade Molyneux has 18 touchdowns, fifth most in 1A, he is fourth in the state with 1,406 total yards gained and leads 1A with 1,333 yards on the ground on 178 carries. Defensively, Cole Clarahan is seventh in 1A with three interceptions.

FOOTBALL ・ 4 DAYS AGO