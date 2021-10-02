CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Legend Introduces New Initiative HUMANLEVEL To Help Tackle Systemic Racism in Local Communities

By Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton
Black Enterprise
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleR & B crooner and philanthropist John Legend has just announced his latest initiative that will uplift communities disproportionately impacted by institutionalized racism. The new initiative, HUMANLEVEL works with local government officials and community members to build projects that will address the immediate needs at the city and local level while advocating for more equitable policies at a local, state, and federal level.

