Blocking This Small Strait Could Result in WW3

By Loukia Papadopoulos
Interesting Engineering
 8 days ago
We all saw what happened when the Suez canal became blocked due to a stuck ship. The stranded Ever Given mega-container ship resulted in an estimated $9.6bn of cargo blocked from passing through each day. But as important as this canal is, it is not nearly as crucial as the...

#Gulf Of Oman#Strait#Gulf Oil#Persian Gulf#Oceans
Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

