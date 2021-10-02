CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas town to weigh ban on conversion therapy

By KNSS Staff
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne Johnson County, Kansas, community has already adopted a ban on conversion therapy for LGBTQ youth, and another is considering doing so. The Kansas City Star reports that the Prairie Village City Council will discuss the ban at a meeting Monday. The council earlier voted 10-2 to direct city staff to draft an ordinance similar to the one adopted last year in Roeland Park, which prohibits mental health professionals from using conversion therapy.

