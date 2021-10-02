CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Week in Tech: Buggy iPhones, Windows 11, Amazon announcements, and more

Cover picture for the articleThe past week has been a bit quiet in the world of tech, though that’s because it was the calm before the storm of next week’s Android 12 and Windows 11 launches. Ahead of those OS launches, we’ve seen both Google and Microsoft continue to build up to the launches with new software updates. On top of that, we’ve seen some problematic iPhones, a plethora of Amazon hardware announcements, and, the biggest news, a hands-on of Android 12.1 — before Android 12 is even here. If you missed any of our coverage, here’s a brief recap of all the significant developments in the tech world this week.

CNET

9 great reads from CNET this week: Amazon Astro, James Bond, robocalls and more

Hands down, the attention-grabbing tech of the week was Amazon's Astro, a diminutive rolling robot with cartoon eyes, a camera on a periscope and a mission to follow strangers in the household. The $1,000 smart home gadget will be available at first to just a small coterie of invite-only buyers, but it's already occupying brain space far and wide.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Apple Watch Series 7: All there is to know about Apple’s latest watch

Apple’s latest and greatest smartwatch is here. The Apple Watch Series 7 was announced at the company’s California Streaming event, which is also where Apple launched the iPhone 13 series. The device offers a new, larger display, along with a series of new features that help make it arguably the best smartwatch ever released. Safe to say, even if you have an Apple Watch Series 6, you may want to upgrade to the Apple Watch Series 7, depending on what’s important to you. Interested in learning more? Here’s everything you need to know about Apple’s latest smartwatch. Apple Watch Series 7 price and...
ELECTRONICS
Ars Technica

Report: Amazon-designed fridge will use the same tech as Amazon Go stores

According to sources cited by Insider, Amazon is working on a smart fridge that will track the food you're storing and help you quickly order replacements when supplies run low. The fridge would use some of the same technology seen in Amazon Go stores. Further Reading. Codenamed Project Pulse, the...
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

This week’s top stories: iOS 15 and iPhone 13 release, SharePlay, more

In this week’s top stories: iOS 15 is officially released to the public, iPhone 13 and iPad mini reviews, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories and more. After a summer of beta testing, iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 are officially here. You can head to the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad now to update and access new iOS 15 features such as Focus, Home screen widgets on iPad, FaceTime upgrades, and much more. Head below as we recap the best new features in iOS 15.
CELL PHONES
beckershospitalreview.com

11 recent Big Tech partnerships in healthcare: Amazon, Google & more

Eleven recent partnerships between healthcare organizations and Big Tech companies including Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft:. 1. Houston Methodist and Amazon Web Services are collaborating to bring voice assistants into hospital settings. 2. Amazon Web Services and KidsX, a digital health accelerator owned by Children's Hospital Los Angeles, selected 10...
BUSINESS
Standard-Examiner

Tech Matters: How to go passwordless with Microsoft Windows

Microsoft sees a future without passwords and has recently extended a passwordless sign-in option from enterprise users to Windows 10 Home edition users. The no-password-needed feature will also be built into the next version of Windows, which will be released later this year. Why opt for an alternative to passwords? In a word, security.
SOFTWARE
gamingintel.com

Xbox Series X/S Restock: Microsoft, Antonline, Amazon, Best Buy & More Expected to Drop This Week – September 27-October 3

If you’re looking for an Xbox Series X/S restock between September 27-October 3, here are the places you need to watch:. Right now, many console hunters are finding it hard to get hold of an Xbox Series X/S. This shouldn’t be too shocking by itself, but what is surprising is that it’s currently harder to find an Xbox than it is a PS5.
VIDEO GAMES
New Haven Register

The Best and Worst New Products Amazon Announced This Week

Amazon held its annual hardware event on Tuesday and introduced several new products ranging from security cameras to updated Alexa home devices to … uh, a personal robot. Some of it looked good! And some had us worried. And one item seems destined to fail (or fall down a flight of stairs).
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

Windows 11: More than half of users have no idea it's coming next week

Windows 11 is always on the back of my mind, but that's because I'm a tech journalist. As a Windows Insider, I'm currently testing out the beta channel of the next-generation OS. In being so immersed in the Windows 11 world, from exploring its new features and using it for my everyday productivity, I was taken aback to find out that more than half of Windows users have no idea that Windows 11 even exists.
COMPUTERS
Dallas News

Tech review: The iPhone 13 Pro Max is the best iPhone ever

You might think I always carry the latest and greatest phone, but I don’t. I get to test a lot of phones, but only for a week or two, and then they go back. I bought a new iPhone XS Max in 2018 and carried it for three years, and I decided to trade it in for an iPhone 13 Pro Max.
CELL PHONES
CNET

All the new Amazon products announced today: Astro, Echo Show 15, more

From a rolling robot to the wall-mounted Echo Show 15, Amazon showed off an array of devices at its event Tuesday. Astro is Amazon's new Alexa-powered robot that moves around your home. It'll answer questions and can run a security check indoors using a built-in periscope camera. Larger Echo Show...
ELECTRONICS
thurrott.com

Windows Weekly 744: Candy Bar Cereal

Leo, Mary Jo, and Paul discuss whether Windows 11 is ready for release, more Windows news, Microsoft 365, Xbox, and much more. Tip of the week: You can upgrade to Windows 11 right now. And everyone is telling you the wrong way to do that. Here’s the right way. Tip...
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Preorder Amazon Astro, Echo Show 15, Ring Alarm Pro and more: How to buy everything announced

Amazon is rounding on the competition with a new line of smart home and security devices that takes aim at Google and Apple. The invite-only product launch was filled with surprises on Tuesday, including Astro, the $1,000 smart robot that puts Alexa on wheels (more below). Many of the new products will launch later this year and require an invitation to preorder. Amazon's new features and devices also include Halo Nutrition for the updated Halo View fitness band, and the Echo Show 15's new visual ID and custom sounds.
ELECTRONICS

