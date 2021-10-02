CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conference One: Georgia State University Esports Team

By The NFL Draft Bible
NFLDraftBible
NFLDraftBible
 8 days ago
Schedule

*coming soon - Valorant gameplay begins October 5th and ends November 2nd every Tuesday.

Coordinator

Samuel Bay

PrimaQuarum#5186

School Administrator

Lucas Bailey

Player

Valorant

Samuel Bay (Coordinator)

PrimaQuarum#5186

Jimmy Ing

PurePositivity#0001

Ryan Jayasundera

maggiefan27#pog

Matt Gerami

serato#live

Ryan Alcala

Revii#7555

Nelson Ha

Raydn#0000

Aditya Rajani

pumpesh #9999

Social Media

About Conference One

CF1 is where ‘Play Matters!’ We promise to be BIGGER and BETTER while providing a clear vision for a BRIGHTER future in the esports arena.

Welcome to the next level…

What is Conference One (CF1)?

CF1 is an esports organization dedicated to growing the collegiate esports ecosystem. Together with our partners and member schools, CF1 strives to elevate collegiate competition and grow the collegiate esports audience. CF1 believes that through innovative technology and an entertainment-driven broadcasting structure, we can accomplish our goals: player-first competition, accelerated collegiate audience growth, increased reach and awareness for member schools, and connecting brands to the collegiate space in new, unique ways.

Is joining CF1 FREE?

Joining Conference One is completely free for the 2021-2022 school year.

What are the key dates?

Fall

  • August-September: Registration
  • October: Fall match play
  • November: Fall divisionals and finals

Spring

  • November-December: Registration
  • February: Spring match play
  • April: Spring divisionals and finals

What are the requirements for signing up for CF1?

In order to compete in CF1 you will need the following:

1) A group of dedicated students at your school who want to play

2) A School Administrator to do some of the paperwork required to allow your school and players to compete

How do I join CF1?

If you are an interested student or school staff member, you can start the registration process by contacting us here. Once we have the required information and verify your school staff member you will be eligible to play in CF1 this year

Your Radio Place

Muskingum Esports team wins national championships

COLUMBUS, Ohio – State Senator Tim Schaffer last week presented a resolution to the Muskingum University Esports team for capturing two separate Eastern College Athletic Conference National Championships. The Fighting Muskies defeated schools like Florida State, Texas A&M – San Antonio, and Sacred Heart on their way to both of their championship victories.
COLUMBUS, OH
georgiastatesignal.com

Breaking: Georgia State among beach volleyball programs heading to Conference USA

Conference USA announced Tuesday that Georgia State will be one of the first members to join the conference’s brand new sponsored sport, beach volleyball, for the upcoming season. The league will consist of seven schools: Florida Atlantic, Florida International, Southern Miss, Alabama at Birmingham, Coastal Carolina, Louisiana Monroe and Georgia State. The Sandy Panthers will see many familiar faces, with six of the new members previously being a part of the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association (CCSA).
GEORGIA STATE
bizneworleans.com

University of New Orleans Launches eSports Facility

NEW ORLEANS – The University of New Orleans has launched eSports programming with the opening of a new on-campus eSports Café and plans for intramural, club and varsity teams in the future. The new facility, which features an array of PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles, is located in the school’s recreation and fitness center and will serve as a hub for both recreational and competitive gamers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
State
Georgia State
rsu.edu

RSU Esports Joins the National Esports Collegiate Conference

Rogers State University’s Esports program has finalized an agreement with the National Esports Collegiate Conference to compete with the best esports programs across the country. “Our entry into the NECC demonstrates to potential recruits that the RSU Esports program values competition with the best teams in the country, and we...
CLAREMORE, OK
ohio.edu

Q&A with University Esports Director Jeff Kuhn

As a graduate student at Ohio University, Dr. Jeffrey Kuhn conducted research on gaming-based learning, which led to an interest in the burgeoning esports industry. In 2017, he pitched the idea of an esports team and facility as part of the Academic Innovation Accelerator program. Teaming with three students who were building a university esports club, Kuhn received the backing he needed to start a team and begin work on a facility. The OHIO Esports team has since joined the Mid-American Conference’s (MAC) Esports Collegiate Conference and competes in weekly matchups with other universities. Kuhn was named esports director in July 2021. The University’s esports facility will open in Scripps Hall later this year.
ATHENS, OH
MyArkLaMiss

Southwestern Athletic Conference recognizes two Grambling State University players

GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Grambling State University freshman quarterback, Noah Bodden and junior placekicker, Garrett Urban earned weekly honors Monday morning from the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC).  Bodden, who was named the SWAC’s Offensive Player of the Week and Newcomer of the Week, made his first career start as quarterback as he helped lead Grambling […]
GRAMBLING, LA
kawc.org

Arizona Western College Esports Team Holds Grand Opening for Arena

Members of Arizona Western College’s esports team held a grand opening on Thursday for their arena on the main Yuma campus. Esports describes the world of competitive, organized video gaming. AWC esports head coach AJ Buchtel said there are 10 students on their team who will compete with students at...
YUMA, AZ
kldjfb.xyz

University of St. Thomas first colleagiate esports team aims to to redefine the definition of 'gamer'

St. Thomas Celt player Ivan Alizakhov’s hands wave in the air passionately as he describes the many ways he alters his desk setup in hopes of improving his gameplay. With more than 40 mice and multiple mousepads and keyboards, Alizakhov is known to shift the level of his monitor and length of his desk often to test out what works best for his body during competitive esports tournaments in which plays a character battling it out on near-future Earth.
swimswam.com

State Champion Tyler Schroeder Commits to University of Georgia

Tyler Schroeder, a Georgia state champion in the 100 butterfly, has verbally committed to swim at the University of Georgia. Current photo via Tyler Schroeder. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
GEORGIA STATE
bitcoinist.com

Cardano Teams Up With Esports Firm Rival

In a recent event, Cardano made some waves once again with some big announcements, and a unique one in particular with esports that will shake up the fast growing NFT esports world. This year’s Cardano Summit recently wrapped up, showing promising hope for Cardano and ADA as we head into the 4th quarter.
NFL
chatsports.com

Southern New Hampshire University opens Esports Arena

U.S. higher education institution Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) has unveiled its new campus ‘Esports Arena’. Located in the SNHU Green Center, the space will house the university’s esports players as they compete against varsity level opponents across the U.S. and Canada. The facility is equipped with 18 high-end gaming...
COLLEGES
