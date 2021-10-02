Katelyn Ballman, a TikTok star and mother of four, died unexpectedly at the age of 27.
Sadly, another internet celebrity has passed away. Katelyn Ballman, who used the Tiktok handle @itskaiteeebee, had over 1. 78,000 followers and 5 million likes. On September, the internet personality, who frequently made videos with her husband and four children, posted her final video. 27th of July, 2021 Katelyn’s fans are worried about her family and want to know what caused her death.districtchronicles.com
Comments / 2