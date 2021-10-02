CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The grand duke of Russia marries his Italian fiancee, marking the country’s first royal wedding in over a century.

By Tom Kucher
districtchronicles.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn October 1, Grand Duke George Romanov and Rebecca Bettarini exchanged vows in Russia’s first royal wedding in decades. After the 1917 Bolshevik revolution, which overthrew the Romanov monarchy, the ceremony was the first of its kind. The wedding, which was attended by dozens of royals, took place at Saint Isaac’s cathedral in Saint Petersburg, the former imperial capital, months after the Duke proposed to Bettarini on Christmas. The couple chose Saint Petersburg for their special day because it was the place where the Duke’s family returned in the early 1990s. “It is very, very close to our family,” Romanov said, before adding that the Russian Baltic Sea port city is “the history of Russia,” as well as “the history of the House of Romanov.” ”

Izreal Zeus
7d ago

Karl Marx was born in the German or Holy Roman kingdom of Prussia and was a developer of communism used in Russia. The Prussian royals the Hohenzollerns are married with the Russian royals the Romanovs with Grand Duke George Mikhailovich Romanov of Russia and Prince of Prussia. The Hohenzollerns are also Romanian royals who exiled to Switzerland along with the Romanian private banker Prince Eric Sturdza.  Coincidentally Grand Duke George can be seen hanging out at a party with Prince Felippo Del Drago a Roman prince whose family were Romanian nobles the Dragos. communism is also popular in Italy. and there is the Romanian Romanov Roman connection. The Del Dragos have frequently married with the Italian Roman Ruspoli family and Ruspoli for Rus the tribe that founded Russia.

