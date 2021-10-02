Man of the Match Poll: Julian Brandt Fires Home the Winner as Borussia Dortmund Beat Augsburg 2-1
Borussia Dortmund love conceding goals, and apparently do not like scoring them. They claimed a 2-1 victory over Augsburg today, in a game that ended up being way closer than it really should have been. A Rapha Guerreiro penalty was cancelled out by a very silly Zeqiri goal that had no business being scored, but a lovely finish by Julian Brandt got Dortmund’s noses in front just after the second half started.www.fearthewall.com
