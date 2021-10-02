CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deputies searching for missing teen in Tulare County

 8 days ago
(Picture Courtesy Tulare County Sheriff’s Office)

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — UPDATE: The missing teen was found safe.

Tulare County Sheriff’s detectives said they need your help in locating a 13-year-old boy Saturday morning.

Detectives said around 11:30 p.m. Friday night deputies were called to a home in the 200 block of Reservation Road in Porterville for a missing juvenile.

Authorities say 13-year-old Wa-Hessit Chumacero left his home around 8:00 p.m. riding a 2009 yellow Suzuki Quad with a white helmet with a yellow Mohawk.

(Picture Courtesy Tulare County Sheriff’s Office) 

He is 5 feet -7 inches tall, 200 lbs, and was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes. He is believed to be in the Porterville area.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the missing person is encouraged to contact Detective Jose Melendez or Sergeant Joe England at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office 24 hours (559) 733-6218.

YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

