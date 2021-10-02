CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washoe County, NV

Task force formed to consider social justice curriculum for Washoe County students

By Jeri Chadwell
This Is Reno
This Is Reno
 8 days ago
Members have been selected for the Washoe County School District (WCSD) superintendent’s task force to consider supplementary social justice curriculum. The task force was created under the direction of the WCSD Board of Trustees following a June 8 meeting. Its creation was the result of community backlash to proposed social justice resources to be added to English Language Arts curriculum for students in kindergarten through fifth grades.

