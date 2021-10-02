CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

ID Released For Man Critically Injured After Being Hit By Car At Long Island Intersection

By Joe Lombardi
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 8 days ago
The identity has been released of a man who suffered critical injuries after being struck by a car at a Long Island intersection.

It happened around 8:10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1 in Copiague.

The man was walking southbound across Dixon Avenue, at the intersection of Molloy Street, when he was struck by a westbound 2007 Toyota Corolla, driven by a 59-year-old Amityville man, Suffolk County Police said.

The pedestrian, now identified as Jose Gonzales, age 32, of Copiague, was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he is in critical but stable condition, said police.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

