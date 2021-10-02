3 Carolina Panthers position groups that must step up at the Cowboys

Which Carolina Panthers position groups must step up to stay undefeated at the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4?. With three weeks in the books, the Carolina Panthers are one of five squads yet to lose a contest while the Dallas Cowboys are sitting nicely atop the NFC East at 2-1. In addition to growing expectations from the fanbase and increased attention of the media, Matt Rhule’s men must make the voyage to Arlington where Dak Prescott and company await for an early afternoon matchup on Sunday.