UN Secretary-General rebuffs Ethiopia's demand for senior UN officials to leave the country

By Eliza Mackintosh, Richard Roth, CNN
WRAL
 8 days ago

CNN — The United Nations has rebuffed Ethiopia's decision to expel seven senior UN officials as the country's war-torn northern Tigray region descends into famine, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday. Ethiopia declared the officials, who are responsible for coordinating critical humanitarian assistance, "persona non grata" on Thursday, just...

www.wral.com

Related
AFP

African Union to broaden Somalia operations

The African Union says it will extend and expand its military operations against Al-Qaeda-linked Islamists in Somalia to include other member states, as its current mandate nears an end on December 31. The Horn of Africa nation has faced renewed instability in recent months, with long-running election delays and an ongoing row between its president and prime minister sapping attention from an insurgency waged by Al-Shabaab jihadists. Despite the militants' ouster from Mogadishu a decade ago, Somalia's government controls only a small portion of the country, with the crucial help of some 20,000 soldiers from the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM). AMISOM late Sunday said the AU's Peace and Security Council had agreed to shift to a joint mission with the UN that would enable "other willing and interested AU Member States" to join operations against the Islamists.
POLITICS
AFP

Ethiopia forces strike Tigray rebels in 'massive' move

Ethiopian troops and their allies have launched air and ground strikes against Tigray rebels in the northern region of Amhara, humanitarian and rebel sources told AFP, amid growing speculation of a major offensive. A spokesman for the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which has been locked in a brutal conflict with pro-government forces in northern Ethiopia for 11 months, said Saturday there was a "massive move" against the rebels. Just five days ago, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was sworn in for a new term after a landslide election win, vowing to defend "Ethiopia's honour" despite mounting international criticism of the war and alarm about the desperate humanitarian crisis it has triggered. TPLF spokesman Getachew Reda said there had been "mostly air, drone and artillery bombardment" of rebels, and reported a major troop build-up, saying "tens of thousands are amassed" in northern Amhara including the North Gondar and North Wollo zones.
MILITARY
dailynewsen.com

Ethiopia makes claims about UN officials. UN requests documents

This unexpected exchange occurred at a Security Council meeting that was called to discuss the expulsion of the officials amid what the U.N. considers an increasing humanitarian disaster in the Horn of Africa country. Some council members believe that the expulsion of the officials, most of whom are with the U.N. humanitarian agency, will cause additional difficulties in aid operations already complicated by the crisis.
CHINA
AFP

UN chief demands evidence for officials' expulsion from Ethiopia

In a rare move, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres lashed out Wednesday at Ethiopia's explanation for the recent expulsion of seven UN officials, which the UN says violates its charter, demanding written proof from Addis Ababa of their alleged misconduct. The expulsions sent shockwaves through the UN, where such moves are rare.
WORLD
Public Radio International PRI

Ethiopia expels UN officials

The federal government in Ethiopia has ordered seven United Nations officials to get out of the country, accusing them of meddling in Ethiopia's affairs. A civil war between Ethiopia's central government and rebels from the northern Tigray region has continued for nearly a year. UN officials say their work is vital and that millions of people in Tigray are in critical need of food and medicine. The World's Africa correspondent Halima Gikandi reports.
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

UN secretary-general gets space tourism wrong

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres recently chided billionaires including Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Richard Branson for "joyriding to space while millions go hungry on Earth." Guterres's criticism is both unjustified and shamefully populist. It is true that the civilian race to space costs billions of dollars. Still, the return...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
kfgo.com

U.S. condemns Ethiopia’s expulsion of UN officials, could apply sanctions

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States condemns Ethiopia’s expulsion of United Nations officials and will not hesitate to use sanctions against those who obstruct humanitarian efforts in the country, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Thursday. Earlier on Thursday, Ethiopia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it was...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Ethiopia to expel seven senior UN staff for 'meddling'

Ethiopia said on Thursday it would expel seven senior UN officials for "meddling" in its affairs, ratcheting up worries over the humanitarian response in the war-torn and famine-threatened Tigray region.  Expelling senior UN officials is a crushing blow to the aid response, said Dr Hayelom Kebede, research director of Ayder Referral Hospital in Tigray's capital Mekele.
WORLD
WRAL

US calls talks with Taliban 'candid and professional' following Doha meeting

CNN — The US State Department said Sunday that this weekend's talks with representatives of the Taliban in Doha, Qatar -- the first such gathering since the US withdrawal from Afghanistan at the end of August -- were "candid and professional" while emphasizing that the Taliban "will be judged on its actions, not only its words."
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Blinken to meet with Israel, UAE diplomats

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet next week with top diplomats from Israel and the United Arab Emirates, the State Department said Saturday, to discuss "progress made" in the year since they agreed to normalization. The United Arab Emirates last year became the first Arab state to normalize relations with Israel since Egypt and Jordan decades earlier, with Bahrain and Morocco following suit soon afterward.
WORLD
The Guardian

Australia expresses ‘sorrow’ after Afghan army deserter Hekmatullah, who killed three ADF soldiers, set free

The Australian government has expressed “sorrow” after a former Afghan soldier convicted of murdering three Australian soldiers in Afghanistan was released from custody in Qatar. Hekmatullah was convicted of murdering three Australian soldiers – Corporal Stjepan Milosevic, Private Robert Poate and Sapper James Martin – as they played cards at...
POLITICS
