2022 NFL Draft: Week Five College Football Matchups of the Week

The point of these articles, in addition to highlighting the top prospects across the country you’ll likely see in an NFL uniform within the passing of a few more months, is to bring attention to matchups that will demonstrate high quality reps. Seeing a second round corner putting the clamps on a highly touted receiving prospect shows a lot more than him doing it against some scrub running a 4.6 forty yard dash. Iron sharpens iron in these games causing names to rise up towards the top of the totem pole. This week our focus will be “centered” around trench warfare. Primarily because the games this week feature some fierce battles, and partly due to Houston’s need for reinforcements on both sides of the ball. In addition it happens to follow my team building philosophy of beefing up the trenches before focusing on the space players.