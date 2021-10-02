Family travel 5: Get your game face on in these football-crazed college towns

If your family hasn’t made game night a thing yet, it’s time to start. Any time of the year is perfect for a weekly family game night, but the fall really is ideal. It turns out playing games as a family isn’t just fun. Family game nights can actually help kids improve their grades. That’s because playing games slip in important academic skills like vocabulary, comprehension, reading, basic math, and problem-solving, all while rolling the dice and moving around the board. Family word games are especially helpful because they target key language arts skills.
