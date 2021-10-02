CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deathloop Developers React to 20 Minute Speedrun (Arkane Studios)

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRide along with four members of the Deathloop dev team as they watch and react to an insanely quick speedrun of their game just two weeks after release! Developers featured in the commentary for this reaction are Dinga Bakaba (Game Director, Arkane Lyon), Bennett Smith (Narrative Designer, Arkane Lyon), Dana Nightingale (Campaign Designer, Arkane Lyon) and Joseph Leiter (Senior Quality Assurance Tester, Bethesda Softworks). Check out more from speedrunner spiceeTV here: https://www.twitch.tv/spiceetv https://twitter.com/spiceeTV https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8BU_qlzcEwwsC8CQildTLw If at first you don't succeed... die, die again! In Deathloop, find a way to put an end to the time loop trapping mysterious island of Blackreef in an endless cycle, all while being hunted by the island's inhabitants. Deathloop was developed by Arkane Studios and was published by Bethesda Softworks and was released on PlayStation 5 and PC on September 14, 2021.

