CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

'Unsung hero' Steven Matz dons HR jacket after strong start keeps Jays in playoff hunt

By Dan Mennella
Audacy
Audacy
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kP0Ch_0cF88UQQ00

Blue Jays lefty Steven Matz has capped a strong first season in Toronto with a strong performance that helped keep his new team's playoff hopes alive.

The former longtime Met was touted as the player of the game on Friday night, after he beat the lowly Orioles at Rogers Centre.

With the win, the Blue Jays remained one game behind the Red Sox for the second wild card spot.

The 30-year-old southpaw went seven solid innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits, including a homer, and one walk. He fanned five.

Upon leaving the game to a standing ovation, Matz became a trending topic on social media after he donned the Blue Jays' famed navy-blue "home run jacket," which obviously is typically worn by position players. But on this special occasion, teammate George Springer made an exception and slipped it onto Matz as he entered the dugout.

Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo told reporters after the game that Matz was the team's "unsung hero" this season.

Matz struggled with injuries and ineffectiveness during his years with the Mets Mets, but he finished this season with a 3.76 ERA and 14 wins in 150 innings.

For his part, Matz, who was a member of the 2015 Mets squad that reached the World Series, suggested the '21 Jays were the best team he's played on.

"Man, this team is so good," Matz told reporters. "We're so close. I don't know if I'll ever be on a team this good. ... You've got a potential Cy Young, a potential MVP, and just go down the list."

Matz, a Long Island native who was drafted by his hometown Mets back in 2009, was dealt to the Blue Jays in January. The Mets received relievers Sean Reid-Foley and Yennsy Diaz in exchange.

The seven-year veteran is due to be a free agent in the offseason.

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

Biggest Contract Busts in MLB History

A contract bust in baseball is fundamentally different than those in other major sports. On the one hand, there's no salary cap, so a bad contract or two won't necessarily cripple a team's ability to...
MLB
Bleacher Report

MLB Players Most Likely to Retire After the 2021 Season

Letting go of a good thing is really difficult. For the MLB players mentioned in this piece, they've had tremendous success throughout their careers. Some have won MVPs, batting titles, Cy Young Awards and World Series titles. But all good things must come to an end. Without truly knowing a...
MLB
chatsports.com

Blue Jays: Should the Blue Jays re-sign Steven Matz?

The Toronto Blue Jays will need to evaluate if starting pitcher Steven Matz fits into their plans for the 2022 season and beyond. I have to be honest with you about something: at first, I was not a fan of the Steven Matz trade. The Blue Jays sent a trio of Minor League pitchers to the New York Mets for the Stony Brook, New York native. Sean Reid-Foley, Yennsy Diaz, and Josh Winkowski were the three pitchers who were moved to the Mets. Reid-Foley and Diaz both had a few cups of coffee in the big leagues with the Blue Jays with minimal success.
MLB
foxbaltimore.com

Orioles Fall, Jays Keep Playoff Hopes alive

TORONTO -- — Steven Matz pitched seven solid innings to win his fifth straight decision, Danny Jansen homered and drove in three runs, and the Toronto Blue Jays kept their playoff hopes alive by beating the Baltimore Orioles 6-4 Friday night. The Orioles put a scare into the Blue Jays...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cy Young
Person
George Springer
Person
Charlie Montoyo
Person
Steven Matz
Person
Homer
theScore

Matz sharp as Jays beat Orioles to stay in wild-card race

TORONTO (AP) — Steven Matz pitched seven solid innings to win his fifth straight decision, Danny Jansen homered and drove in three runs, and the Toronto Blue Jays kept their playoff hopes alive by beating the Baltimore Orioles 6-4 Friday night. “It’s exciting,” Matz said. “We’re playing important games in...
MLB
MLB

Team's potential excites 'unsung hero' Matz

TORONTO -- Steven Matz has tasted the postseason before -- six years ago as one of the top pitching prospects in baseball, who was riding the wave of an incredible rookie debut with the Mets. That experience has given Matz a different appreciation for opportunities like the Blue Jays face...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orioles#The Red Sox#The Blue Jays#Bluejays#Sportsnet#The Mets Mets#Era#Mvp
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The J.D. Martinez News

If the Boston Red Sox are going to take down the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game tonight, they’ll need to do it without star slugger J.D. Martinez. Martinez was not included on Boston’s roster for the AL Wild Card Game due to a sprained left ankle. He suffered the injury in the fifth inning of Boston’s regular-season finale on Sunday.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
FanSided

Red Sox: Three players whose futures are doomed in Boston

These players may be in the final weeks of their Red Sox tenure. While the playoff push is in full swing and the Red Sox are fighting for their postseason lives, it’s hard to not start looking toward the future. I don’t like to get the cart ahead of the horse but things are so up in the air right now with this squad it feels like we almost have to start looking at 2022, even if it’s off in the distance.
MLB
FanSided

Jose Altuve’s ridiculous slide proves he’s a gymnast in his spare time (Video)

Jose Altuve had an epic slide into home plate for the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the ALDS. The Houston Astros and the Chicago White Sox are battling in Game 1 of the ALDS at Minute Maid Park, except right now it’s not much of a battle. The game is unraveling quickly for the White Sox, while everything is going right for the Astros. Houston’s second baseman Jose Altuve had an incredible slide into home plate that resulted in him completely avoiding Chicago’s catcher Yasmani Grandal.
MLB
NBC Sports

WATCH: J.D. Martinez swats longest home run of Red Sox career

The reeling Boston Red Sox needed a big hit to open Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles, and slugger J.D. Martinez was ripe for the opportunity. Martinez connected on an 85 mph changeup on a 2-1 count for a solo home run to straightaway center field off Orioles starter Zac Lowther, a blast which gave Boston a 1-0 lead in the second inning.
MLB
Audacy

Audacy

38K+
Followers
49K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy