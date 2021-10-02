Country Sibling Group TRHibe Showcases Current Music Video on CMT.com
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Sibling country group TRHibe (aka: The Runaway Hamsters) has teamed up with CMT.com for the world premiere of their latest music video for Constantine (Click HERE). This video, which was first premiered by Cowboys & Indians, highlights a legendary western tale with a bit of truth and imagination. Constantine is also available for streaming on all digital platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.guitargirlmag.com
