CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Fuel shortages remain in southeast England but improvements elsewhere

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3krTd7_0cF87V3g00
Vehicles queue to refill at a BP fuel station in London, Britain, October 2, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Gas stations in London and southeast England continue to suffer a lack of fuel although the situation has improved in northern England and Scotland, the Petrol Retailers Association (PRA) said on Saturday.

Britain will from Monday deploy military tanker drivers to deliver fuel after a chaotic week of shortages that has resulted in panic buying and some drivers hoarding petrol in water bottles. read more

The chairman of the PRA told Sky News his organisation's survey showed that only 16% of more than 1,000 sites checked on Saturday had no fuel, an improvement on the 27% reported to be dry on Friday, but local bottlenecks remained.

"It is much better in the north and Scotland, and London and the south east really remain the critical area going forward into next week," PRA Chairman Brian Madderson said.

The survey also showed that 68% of sites now had both petrol and diesel available to buy.

With an acute shortage of truck drivers straining supply chains to breaking point, the government said on Friday that 200 military tanker personnel will complete their training over the weekend and start deliveries on Monday.

Members of the military were pictured at Buncefield Oil Depot at Hemel Hempstead, north of London, on Saturday.

Health minister Sajid Javid said earlier in the day that the supply situation was no longer deteriorating.

"It seems the situation is stabilising, it's not completely over yet, that's one of the reasons that the army have been asked to help," he told the BBC.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Lebanon in blackout as power stations run out of fuel

Lebanon was plunged into a total blackout Saturday after two main power stations went offline because they ran out of fuel, the state electricity corporation said. The Mediterranean country is battling one of the planet's worst economic crises since the 1850s, and has in recent months struggled to import enough fuel oil for its power plants. State electricity in most places is barely available for an hour a day amid rolling power cuts, while the fuel needed to power private back-up generators is also in short supply. "After the Deir Ammar power station was forced to stop producing power yesterday morning (Friday) due its gasoil reserves running out, the Zahrani plant also stopped this afternoon for the same reason," Electricite du Liban said in a statement.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Heathrow passenger numbers down 38% on pre-pandemic levels

Heathrow’s passenger numbers were down 38% last month compared with pre-pandemic levels, the airport has announced.Just 2.6 million people travelled through the west London airport in September, compared with 6.8 million during the same month in 2019.The decline was driven by North American traffic being only a quarter of 2019 levels.The US has been closed to UK visitors during the coronavirus pandemic, although the restriction will be lifted in November for those who are fully vaccinated.Heathrow said rival airports in the European Union “enjoyed stronger resurgence over summer”.A 7% reduction in cargo volumes in September compared with 2019 reflects how...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

British industry warns of factory closures without help on fuel costs

Wholesale gas prices have increased 400% this year in Europe, partly due to low stocks and strong demand from Asia, putting particular pressure on energy intensive industries. Industry bosses held talks on Friday with business minister Kwasi Kwarteng but said these ended with no immediate solutions. Britain's most energy intensive...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sajid Javid
The Independent

Business Secretary vows to keep energy price cap in place this winter

Instant bill increases for millions of customers will be held back by maintaining the energy price cap, the Business Secretary has vowed as he resists a hike to help firms.Kwasi Kwarteng said that keeping the cap in place this winter is “non-negotiable for me” after some firms lobbied for an increase to prevent collapses due to the energy crisis.But he did not set out any additional support for struggling businesses after bosses and some Tory MPs called for help to prevent them going under as wholesale prices soar.As ministers face pressure to prevent industries grinding to a halt and warnings...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Green energy springs from abandoned UK coalmine

Dawdon coalmine in northeast England was abandoned three decades ago, but is being brought back to life as the unlikely setting for a green energy revolution. - Industrial revolution turns green - "We are taking what was from the industrial revolution -- and we're using it for the green revolution," Wilkes told AFP. Heat from the water has so far only been used for the heating of the facility.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Energy crisis: New levies on gas bills planned amid warnings of factory shutdown within days

Ministers are said to be planning new levies on gas bills as part of plans to phase out conventional boilers by 2035.The government will reduce the price of electricity by removing green levies from electricity bills and add new charges to gas bills with the aim that the overall cost to households would not be driven up, according to reports.The levies will fund low-carbon heating and are expected to be announced in the long-awaited heat and buildings strategy, which is reportedly set to be published before the Cop26 climate conference next month.Energy suppliers criticised the energy price cap on...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Rail ‘betrayal’ for north and Midlands despite Boris Johnson levelling-up promises

The government is to offer the north and Midlands a cut-price “bare minimum” of railway upgrades despite Boris Johnson’s promise this week to “level up” the country outside London, The Independent understands.Local transport chiefs now expect to receive a severely pared-back version of the Northern Powerhouse Rail scheme, and for ministers to effectively shelve plans for a high-speed cross-country link through the east Midlands.The government has been drawing up plans for new connections outside London in consultation with local leaders – but insiders familiar with discussions now expect virtually every major city across the north and Midlands to be...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern England#Britain#Pra#Sky News#Buncefield Oil Depot
The Independent

Fears of Christmas chaos as energy price spike sparks warnings of factory shutdowns

Fears are growing of Christmas chaos for British businesses and consumers after industry warned of factory shutdowns within weeks as fuel prices spiral upwards.In an emergency conference call with energy intensive industries, business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng was warned that electricity costs five times their normal level were “not sustainable” for a host of companies – some of which risk irreparable damage to facilities if they are forced to turn the power off.Meanwhile, in an indication of growing concern in Downing Street about shortages in the shops at Christmas, Boris Johnson appointed a supply chain tsar to try to ensure the...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Countries using energy supplies as a weapon, defence secretary claims

Energy supplies are increasingly being used as a "weapon" by foreign powers to put pressure on other countries, the defence secretary has said.Ben Wallace's warning about "unconventional" weapons came as No.10 raised fears that a new gas pipe line being built by Russia could have security implications for the UK.The minister's comments come as energy supplies, in particularly those of natural gas, squeeze ahead of what ministers have said will be a "difficult winter".Mr Wallace told the Daily Telegraph newspaper: “We see some countries use energy, migration, cyber and organised crime as weapons. "Our reforms and improved cross-government integration are...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Industry leader warns factories could stop production due to energy costs

An industry leader has warned the Government that factories across the country could stop production due to rising energy costs.Andrew Large, director-general at the Confederation of Paper Industries, attended a meeting with the Business Secretary and other representatives of energy intensive industries to discuss the wholesale gas crisis.Speaking to the BBC Radio 4’s PM programme afterwards, Mr Large claimed it was “very clear” across all of the sectors that there are “serious” risks factories could stop all activities as a result of the gas prices being too high.He said: “When we talked with the Secretary of State this afternoon, it...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

‘They need us’: French minister says Paris will ‘hold firm’ in fishing dispute as he blasts ‘failed Brexit’

France will “hold firm” in a dispute with Britain over fishing licences, a minister has said as he launched a stinging attack on what he described as the UK's failed Brexit.London and Paris are embroiled in a war of words after the UK government last month granted just 12 licences to small French boats to fish in British coastal waters.Scores of requests had been made. UK government officials defended the decision, saying it was a “reasonable” approach and fully in line with the UK’s commitments set out in the Trade and Cooperation Agreement.But the move infuriated Paris, with one government...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Scotland
The Independent

Gas price spike will add £29bn to UK electricity bills next year, analysis finds

UK households and businesses will pay almost three times as much for electricity next year compared to government forecasts made just months ago, putting huge strain on household budgets and the wider economic recovery, according to new analysis.The UK’s total spend on electricity will rise by £29bn to £47.5bn due to a massive spike in gas prices, the energy think tank Ember calculated. Ember said the figures underline how important it is to accelerate the transition from fossil fuels to renewables.Its report, shared exclusively with The Independent, used forward prices for electricity through 2022 to calculate that electricity will cost...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Factories face temporary closures within weeks over spiralling energy costs, industry warns

Steel, ceramics and chemicals factories could be forced to temporarily close within weeks due to rocketing electricity and gas prices, the government will be warned today. Industry leaders in these energy intensive sectors will meet the business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng on Friday afternoon. They plan to lay out the severe impact energy prices for electricity and natural gas have had on their operations, the Independent understands.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

PM appoints former Tesco boss as adviser to help ease supply chain crisis

Boris Johnson has appointed former Tesco chief executive Sir Dave Lewis as a supply chain adviser to fix both the immediate crisis facing a number of British industries and prevent future chaos.Sir Dave, who stepped down from the supermarket giant in September last year after turning around its fortunes following its major accounting scandal, will work with the Prime Minister and the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Stephen Barclay, as it was revealed around one in six adults in Britain have been unable to buy essential food items in the last fortnight.Some 17% of adults said they had not...
ECONOMY
BBC

Fuel retailers 'frustrated' despite improvement

Fuel stocks in London and south-eastern England continued to improve on Wednesday, although drivers remain frustrated by "a crisis" now in its 14th day, a trade body said. The Petrol Retailers Association said 13% of forecourts in the capital and South East were dry, with 16% having either petrol or diesel and 71% both.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Fuel shortages ease off in London - UK retailers

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Gasoline and diesel shortages have eased in London and southeast England and the situation in the rest of Britain has improved further, according to an industry group representing independent fuel vendors. The Petrol Retailers Association said 15% of forecourts in and around the capital were...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MercuryNews

As shortages persist, soldiers are delivering fuel in Britain

The army started supplying service stations in the United Kingdom on Monday in an effort to end more than a week of shortages that have forced pumps to close and left motorists without fuel. Tanker drivers from the military underwent training over the weekend to deliver fuel across the country...
ECONOMY
CNBC

British government deploys military to alleviate fuel shortages

Fuel shortages continued at gas stations across the U.K. as the British government deployed the military to assist in delivery. Operation Escalin deployed about 200 members of the military to help ease the fuel driver shortage and experts say the lack of drivers could hit the rest of Europe soon, too.
WORLD
BBC

Fuel issues persist in south but 'over' elsewhere

Petrol supplies are still not getting to London and south-east England, with more than a fifth of forecourts still dry, retailers have said. The Petrol Retailers Association (PRA) said it hoped the Army driving tankers would help increase fuel deliveries. But it said the "crisis is virtually at an end"...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

199K+
Followers
220K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy