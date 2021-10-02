Police officer accused of having sex with underage girl released from jail to await trial

A pedestrian was struck and killed along a Totowa highway early Sunday morning by a man driving a Jeep Wrangler, authorities said. Officers were called to the 277 Route 46 west in the the borough at 3:47 a.m. and found that 24-year-old Ahmed Idid, of Rego Park, New York had been hit by a car, according to a joint statement from the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office and the Totowa Police Department.

TOTOWA, NJ ・ 18 HOURS AGO