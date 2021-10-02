CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Passaic County, NJ

Police officer accused of having sex with underage girl released from jail to await trial

By Anthony G. Attrino
NJ.com
NJ.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A police officer from Passaic County charged with sex offenses against an underage girl was released from jail Friday over the objections of prosecutors. Mark Stinnard, 37, who was arrested Monday, was ordered released during a remote court hearing. Superior Court Judge Imre Karaszegi Jr. ruled against an assistant prosecutor who argued for pre-trial detention, calling Stinnard a danger to the community and a flight risk.

www.nj.com

Comments / 6

Idele Dawson
8d ago

wow! so he did have a affair with the minor, knowing he was breaking the law & got her pregnant! Guess he wanted to break it off after knocking a minor up! Shame on him!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NJ.com

24-year-old fatally struck by car on North Jersey highway, police say

A pedestrian was struck and killed along a Totowa highway early Sunday morning by a man driving a Jeep Wrangler, authorities said. Officers were called to the 277 Route 46 west in the the borough at 3:47 a.m. and found that 24-year-old Ahmed Idid, of Rego Park, New York had been hit by a car, according to a joint statement from the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office and the Totowa Police Department.
TOTOWA, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
159K+
Followers
76K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy