Staten Islander, co-defendant convicted of extortion and murder of NYC business owner
BROOKLYN, N.Y. -- A Staten Islander was one of two defendants convicted Friday of the extortion and murder of a Queens business owner. Ppassim (Big Sam) Elder, 42, of Staten Island, and Wilbert Bryant, 57, of Brooklyn, were convicted in Brooklyn federal court of extortion, bank fraud, firearms and murder charges following a three-week trial before U.S. District Judge William F. Kuntz II. The two men face life in prison at sentencing.www.silive.com
