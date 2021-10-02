CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Islander, co-defendant convicted of extortion and murder of NYC business owner

By Staten Island Advance Staff
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 8 days ago
BROOKLYN, N.Y. -- A Staten Islander was one of two defendants convicted Friday of the extortion and murder of a Queens business owner. Ppassim (Big Sam) Elder, 42, of Staten Island, and Wilbert Bryant, 57, of Brooklyn, were convicted in Brooklyn federal court of extortion, bank fraud, firearms and murder charges following a three-week trial before U.S. District Judge William F. Kuntz II. The two men face life in prison at sentencing.

The Staten Island Advance

Security guard stabbed at NYC Apple store over mask rule

NEW YORK, N.Y. — A security guard was stabbed inside a Manhattan Apple Store Friday evening, following a dispute over wearing a face mask inside. Police responded to the store at West 14th Street in Chelsea shortly after 6:20 p.m. On arrival, a security guard reported that he was stabbed with a knife by an unknown male after dispute over wearing a mask, according to a NYPD spokeswoman.
The Staten Island Advance

Crimes of the week: Postman allegedly threatened with sword; million-dollar gift card scheme and more

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Here’s a look at the top criminal-justice-related headlines across the borough this week:. A Port Richmond man went samurai when a postman told him he didn’t have a package he was expecting, prosecutors, allege. Lawrence Higgins, 26, grabbed a sword and threatened the letter carrier outside his home on July 31, allege prosecutors.
The Staten Island Advance

FDNY: Pedestrian struck on North Shore on Sunday

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A person was struck by a vehicle on Sunday morning in Mariners Harbor, according to a city Fire Department (FDNY) spokesperson. The person was struck near 94 Harbor Rd. and was taken to Richmond University Medical Center at about 1:52 a.m., according to the spokesperson. The condition of the pedestrian is unknown at this time.
The Staten Island Advance

Cops: 15-year-old girl at New Dorp High School arrested with box cutter

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A 15-year-old girl was caught with a cutting instrument at New Dorp High School, according to police. After a student alerted the administration, the girl was found to be in possession of a box cutter around 9:40 a.m. on Thursday inside the school at 465 New Dorp Lane, according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
The Staten Island Advance

‘Horrific, outrageous and dangerous traffic’: PS 44 parents, neighbors make urgent plea for stop sign or traffic light

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Heavy school traffic can be frustrating for Staten Island drivers, but sometimes, it can also be downright dangerous for students. That happens to be the case at PS 44, in Port Richmond, where parents and nearby residents blasted the current traffic configuration outside the school’s arrival and dismissal area on Union Avenue.
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

