Staten Islander, co-defendant convicted of extortion and murder of NYC business owner

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A person was struck by a vehicle on Sunday morning in Mariners Harbor, according to a city Fire Department (FDNY) spokesperson. The person was struck near 94 Harbor Rd. and was taken to Richmond University Medical Center at about 1:52 a.m., according to the spokesperson. The condition of the pedestrian is unknown at this time.

