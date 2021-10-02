NYC Corrections worker cuffed for driving drunk in Queens: police

Photo credit Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard via Imagn Content Services, LLC

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — An off-duty city Corrections worker was arrested and charged for allegedly driving drunk in Queens early Saturday morning, police said.

Alberto Porras, 38, was pulled over and arrested for a DWI when he refused to take a breathalyzer around 3:23 a.m. Saturday, police said.

Porras was the second city worker to be arrested for drunk driving within 24 hours, according to police

Radon Jones, 35, an NYPD school safety agent, is facing a DWI charge after he was pulled over for allegedly driving drunk in Brooklyn around 1 p.m. Friday, police said.