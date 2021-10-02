CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nurse Fired After Posting Photos of a Baby with Birth Defect

By Naledi Ushe
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Your intestines ‘posed to be inside not outside baby!” the neonatal intensive care nurse captioned one post. A nurse in Florida was reportedly fired this week after she posted graphic images of a baby with a birth defect in the neo-natal intensive care unit. Sierra Samuels was terminated from Miami's...

Florida Nurse Sacked for Mocking NICU Baby’s Birth Defects on Social Media

A Jackson Memorial Hospital neonatal intensive care nurse has been fired for lampooning a baby’s severe congenital disability in social media posts, according to CBS4 Miami. Sierra Samuels was initially put on administrative leave for an invasion of privacy. The baby had gastroschisis, a condition where their intestines are not hidden under the skin. One of Samuels’ posts read, “My night was going great than boom!” Another said, “Your intestines posed (sic) to be inside not outside baby!” A Jackson Health System statement noted that employees who violate privacy rules are “subject to disciplinary action including suspension or termination. As soon as we learned of this potential breach, we immediately placed this employee under administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.”
Florida hospital fires nurse for posting patient photos online

A nurse at Miami-based Jackson Health System has been fired for posting photos mocking a neonatal intensive care unit patient on social media, CBS Miami reported Sept. 30. A health system spokesperson confirmed to Becker's that the nurse has been terminated. Jackson Health System had placed the nurse on administrative...
CBS4 Investigates: Jackson Hospital Fires Nurse For Posting Disturbing Photos, Captions Of NICU Baby On Social Media

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A neonatal intensive care nurse, accused of mocking a sick child on social media, has been fired. Jackson Memorial Hospital has confirmed to CBS4 News that Sierra Samuels has been terminated. Sierra Samuels (Source: Facebook) In a story seen first on 4, Samuels was put on administrative leave for a disturbing invasion of privacy issue after she posted pictures of a baby born with a birth defect in their neonatal care unit on her social media account. Out of respect for the baby and the baby’s family, CBS4 is not sharing the pictures in their entirety. Instead, the photos are cropped...
Miami Nurse Terminated For Mocking Newborn With Birth Defect on Instagram

A neonatal intensive care nurse from Miami was fired after she was accused of mocking a newborn with a birth defect on social media, Fox News reported. The nurse, who has been identified as Sierra Samuels, joked about the baby’s condition with gastroschisis which is defined as a birth defect of the abdominal wall where the baby’s intestines are found outside of the infant’s body, the CDC says.
