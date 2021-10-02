Nurse Fired After Posting Photos of a Baby with Birth Defect

A Jackson Memorial Hospital neonatal intensive care nurse has been fired for lampooning a baby’s severe congenital disability in social media posts, according to CBS4 Miami. Sierra Samuels was initially put on administrative leave for an invasion of privacy. The baby had gastroschisis, a condition where their intestines are not hidden under the skin. One of Samuels’ posts read, “My night was going great than boom!” Another said, “Your intestines posed (sic) to be inside not outside baby!” A Jackson Health System statement noted that employees who violate privacy rules are “subject to disciplinary action including suspension or termination. As soon as we learned of this potential breach, we immediately placed this employee under administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.”

