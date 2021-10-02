CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CARSMART: Jaguar XF is mid-priced luxury

By Marc Grasso
Saratogian
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMid-priced and luxury in the same sentence? Yes, clearly that means Jaguar!. Jaguar, the once sedan of choice for mid-priced luxury consumers, is now back as the 2021 Jaguar XF is a beautiful mid-size sedan. In stunning British Racing Green, the exterior continues to scream Jaguar with its well-known front grill and curvatures. You can notice it from a mile away as Jaguar attempts to maintain its stature in the luxury mid-priced market; and does a good job of it.

