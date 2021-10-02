CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Thunder players to watch during 2021-22 season: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads an intriguing young core

By Michael Kaskey-Blomain
CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oklahoma City Thunder are now a couple of years removed from perennial contention, but they're trying to get back to that point, and they've already started to amass the type of the young talent that could ultimately help them do so. For the Thunder, the 2021-22 NBA season will be all about the development of their young guys -- including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who signed a max extension with the team over the offseason -- much like last season was.

