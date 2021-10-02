CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Women command VMI, Citadel cadets in a historic first

By Jordan Williams
The Hill
The Hill
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GgAOo_0cF84f2h00

Women are commanding the Corps of Cadets at the Virginia Military Institute (VMI) and The Citadel in South Carolina, marking a historic first.

Cadet First Captain Kasey Meredith was named regimental commanding officer of VMI's Corps of Cadets in March, the first female to be named to the rank in the school’s history.

Separately, The Citadel in South Carolina named Cadet Col. Kathryn Christmas as regimental commander of the South Carolina Corps of Cadets, the school said in a statement. Christmas is the second woman to command the corps in that school’s history.

“I am honored to serve alongside the first female Regimental Commander of VMI,” Christmas said in a statement. “We do not compete as rivals; we are equals, facing a common challenge.”

The two women will be formally introduced during The Citadel parents’ weekend military review parade and will share mementos. The commanders will also meet on the field during the schools’ football games to greet the audience, the school said.

It’s the first time in history that women lead the Corps of Cadets at both Senior Military Colleges.

The Citadel began admitting women in 1995, and VMI started admitting women two years later, according to The Associated Press.

Comments / 0

Related
The Post and Courier

The Citadel, VMI and why the Silver Shako matters to both

The Silver Shako has more than one place of pride on the VMI campus. During the week, the trophy resides at Lejeune Hall, which serves as the visitors center, post exchange and campus bookstore. "Everybody can see it there and all the visitors can see it," said Keydets football coach...
CHARLESTON, SC
wfxrtv.com

VMI prepares for their rivals in The Citadel

LEXINGTON, Va. – Off to a strong start to the season with a 3-1 mark through September, the VMI football team opens the month of October at SoCon rival The Citadel for a Saturday afternoon kickoff at Johnson Hagood Stadium in Charleston, South Carolina. The Military Classic of the South...
LEXINGTON, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
Kingsport Times-News

Elizabethton High naval cadets raise campus flag for first time

ELIZABETHTON — Wednesday morning marked the first time that Elizabethton High School’s new Navy National Defense Cadet Corps appeared in uniform and conducted the reveille ceremony at the campus flagpole. The organization was started this semester under the direction of faculty member and Army National Guard Capt. Ryan Presnell. The...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
wfxrtv.com

The Citadel’s option attack fends off VMI 35-24

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – Jaylan Adams opened the game with an 80-yard touchdown pass then rushed for 188 yards to lead The Citadel to a 35-24 victory over VMI in the Bulldogs’ conference opener. After VMI punted on the opening possession, Adams hit Raleigh Webb for the long touchdown and a 7-0 lead. Adams would complete only one more pass in the game as The Citadel’s option offense rolled up 363 yards on the ground. Logan Billings ran for 112 yards and two touchdowns for the Bulldogs. VMI’s Seth Morgan completed 20 of 30 passes for 208 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Hill

The Hill

353K+
Followers
40K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy