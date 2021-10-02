Women command VMI, Citadel cadets in a historic first

Women are commanding the Corps of Cadets at the Virginia Military Institute (VMI) and The Citadel in South Carolina, marking a historic first.

Cadet First Captain Kasey Meredith was named regimental commanding officer of VMI's Corps of Cadets in March, the first female to be named to the rank in the school’s history.

Separately, The Citadel in South Carolina named Cadet Col. Kathryn Christmas as regimental commander of the South Carolina Corps of Cadets, the school said in a statement. Christmas is the second woman to command the corps in that school’s history.

“I am honored to serve alongside the first female Regimental Commander of VMI,” Christmas said in a statement. “We do not compete as rivals; we are equals, facing a common challenge.”

The two women will be formally introduced during The Citadel parents’ weekend military review parade and will share mementos. The commanders will also meet on the field during the schools’ football games to greet the audience, the school said.

It’s the first time in history that women lead the Corps of Cadets at both Senior Military Colleges.

The Citadel began admitting women in 1995, and VMI started admitting women two years later, according to The Associated Press.