Company: Discard dead pigeons to avoid complaints

ADRIAN O’HANLON III | Staff photoPittsburg County Courthouse

A company Pittsburg County commissioners hired to relieve a pigeon issue at the county courthouse said using more of an avicide would get quicker results — and advised them to pick up dead birds to avoid public complaints.

Commissioners recently hired Wildlife Team X of Texoma, based in Calera, Oklahoma to help them disperse pigeons they said were causing problems at the courthouse, at a total cost of $28,491.

Shortly after the company started removal procedures, some local residents reported seeing dead or dying birds around the courthouse area.

The News-Capital obtained a copy of the work order for Wildlife X Team of Texoma for the project, which states the company planned to use Avitrol among other methods.

While Avitrol is approved by the Environmental Protection Agency for use in the United States, its affect on birds depends on how much of it they ingest.

A work order states avitrol is “a chemical frightening agent to remove pest birds from a given location” applied as a grain bait with the active ingredient being 4-aminopyridine, an acute oral toxicant that acts on the central nervous system and the motor nervous system.

Avitrol’s website states it causes behaviors similar to an epileptic seizure and the birds will emit distress signals to frighten the flock away.

Avitrol advises “by using less bait, flocks can be frightened away from the site with little or no mortality.” It says the active ingredient is a channel blocker and claims the affected birds are not in pain, but it should be mixed in with corn and feed slowly over time.

But Wildlife X Team Services said using more of the avicide will lead to quicker results — even if more of the birds are killed.

“The higher the percentage of Avitrol treated grain in the blend, the higher the mortality but usually quicker the results,” the Wildlife X Team work order on file at the commissioners’ office states.

The Wildlife X Team Services work order says there will always be dead birds — and offers advice on how to avoid complaints from the public.

“Since there will always be mortality, arrange to pick up dead and dying birds promptly and dispose of them in accordance with local and label regulations,” the work order states.

“Failure to do this is the most common cause of public complaints,” the report continues.

The News-Capital asked District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith whether Wildlife X Team Services or county employees applied the Avitrol that was used on the pigeons at the courthouse.

Smith said Friday that Wildlife Team X personnel applied the Avitrol and no courthouse employees were involved in the spreading of the bait.

“We hired them to handle it,” Smith said.

Asked about the advice from Wildlife X in the work order to pick up dead or dying birds to avoid public complaints, Smith said courthouse employees have always picked up dead pigeons around the courthouse.

“As far as I know they’ve done that as long as I’ve been here,” said Smith, who has served multiple four-year terms as the District 2 commissioner.

Smith reiterated a previous conversation when he said a courthouse employee had to hose down the front of the courthouse every day due to pigeon droppings, feathers and other materials, including cigarette butts. Smith said the workers did not hose the debris mix down into the street, but into corners where the droppings and materials were to be scooped up and placed in trash bags for disposal.

“They wash it up in piles, put it in trash bags and fill it up,” Smith said.

How have commissioners been disposing of any dead pigeons found during the current process? Smith said he figured they were picked up, placed in trash bags and then placed in a dumpsters for eventual removal to a landfill.

Local attorney Brecken Wagner filed posts on social media regarding the pigeon issue. He said there is a sort of alley behind the Wagner & Lynch law offices on Washington Avenue, which is near the courthouse.

Wagner told the News-Capital he started observing something different.

“I started noticing lots and lots of feathers,” he said. “It looked like somebody was cleaning doves, like they’d been on a dove hunt.”

Wagner said his law partner, Blake Lynch, lives on Washington Avenue, told him he’d been noticing dead pigeons.

Discussions about it around the courthouse soon involved the word “poison” and attorney Wes Cherry made a Freedom of Information Act request, he said.

“I can’t understand why they would use poison,” Wagner said. Another issue to him was the $28,491 commissioners spent on the project, said Wagner.

Smith, District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman and District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers said the intent was not to kill the birds. While the Avitrol website claims the birds “can be frightened away from sites with little or no mortality,” it states the way to do that is by “using less bait.”

Reflectors and other methods to get the pigeons to leave were also included in the $28,491 work order obtained by the News-Capital.

The work order methods, quantities and prices include:

• Avitrol — $2,099 x 2 for a total of $4,198.

• DISSOLVE-IT — To break down bird droppings and eliminate odor, $999 X 4, for a $3,996 total.

• Bird Gel — To give birds a sticky sensation when they land on it, so they will move to another perch, $12 x 300, for a $3,600 total.

• Boom lift - Daily — A maneuverable vertical boom with an open bucket or cage at the end, from which a Wildlife specialist can perform aerial work such as bird control or wildlife repairs, $1,8009 daily, X 3, for a $5,400 total.

• Hazardous waste cleanup — $5,000.

• Optical Gel 200 pack — A multi-sensory bird repellent that deters birds using sight, smell and touch, $2,099 x 3, for $6,297.

• Total cost for all procedures — $28,491.

Smith said the commissioners had to do something about the pigeons at the courthouse because the matter had become a public safety and health issue, which involved some people getting directly hit by bird droppings.

County Clerk Hope Trammell said she was the recipient of a direct hit one day as she was on her way to enter the courthouse.

“Hopefully, the public can see we’re trying to take care of them,” Smith said.

Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.