The NWSL elected to not play its scheduled matches this weekend following player protests over the league’s past inaction on coach Paul Riley after player complaints (revealed in an Athletic article from Meg Linehan and Katie Strang), and that led to plenty of discussion about what’s next for the league, especially considering the significant evidence that commissioner Lisa Baird had previously been informed of many of the accusations (including of sexual coercion) against Riley before they hit the media. As we wrote earlier Friday, “It’s far from clear that this league can get back on track in any shape or form, especially with Baird still in charge.” Well, as per a tweet from Linehan Friday evening, Baird (who took that role in early 2020, as seen above) is no longer in charge, with NWSL general counsel Lisa Levine also let go:

SOCCER ・ 9 DAYS AGO