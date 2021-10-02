CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Mike Pence makes return trip to Iowa in advance of potential 2024 presidential bid

By John L. Dorman
Business Insider
Business Insider
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NDGms_0cF84ad400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mq4q8_0cF84ad400
Former Vice President Mike Pence addresses the GOP Lincoln-Reagan Dinner in Manchester, New Hampshire, on June 3, 2021.

Scott Eisen/Getty Images

  • Mike Pence will make a trip to the key early presidential nominating state of Iowa in November.
  • He will speak at an event at the University of Iowa hosted by Young America's Foundation.
  • With 2024 on the minds of Republicans, Pence has been touting his experience as vice president.
  • See more stories on Insider's business page .

Former Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Iowa in November as he looks ahead to a potential 2024 presidential campaign.

On Nov. 1, the former vice president will speak at an event at the University of Iowa hosted by the Young America's Foundation, a conservative group devoted to instilling "ideas of individual freedom, a strong national defense, free enterprise, and traditional values" among youth.

The trip will mark Pence's second outing since leaving office in January to what has traditionally been the first-in-the-nation state in the presidential nominating process.

In July, the former vice president spoke at the Family Leadership Summit, where he implored the group to stand up against "the agenda of the radical left" and touted his antiabortion credentials to the crowd.

"I couldn't be more proud … to have been part of an administration that stood every day without apology for the sanctity of human life," he said at the time. "From the very first day of our administration, we reinstated the Mexico City policy to make sure that abortions would not be funded or promoted with tax dollars around the world. ... I have the privilege of being the first vice president in history to address the national March for Life on the National Mall in Washington, DC."

Potential 2024 rivals who also spoke at the event included Gov. Kristi Noem of South Dakota and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Pence, a former Indiana governor and congressman, has also made trips to the early presidential nominating states of New Hampshire and South Carolina since leaving office.

After his four-year partnership with former President Donald Trump in the White House, the former vice president has sought to strengthen his own political brand by launching Advancing American Freedom, a conservative nonprofit organization.

On Saturday, Pence will also attend a dinner in Oregon for the Washington County Republican Party, giving a speech that will focus on law enforcement, according to Politico .

Other potential 2024 Republican contenders who have traveled to early nominating states include Nikki Haley, the former US Ambassador to the United Nations, and Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas.

Former President Donald Trump, the biggest wildcard on the GOP side, has teased a potential run for months but has not yet announced his decision. He will also travel to the Hawkeye State, though, holding a rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on Oct. 9.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 17

QuinnQuinn
8d ago

Not one is these insurrectionist enablers are suitable for President of the United States. Vote Blue!!!!

Reply(3)
10
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manchester, NH
Local
Iowa Elections
Manchester, NH
Elections
City
Washington, IA
Local
Iowa Government
State
Oregon State
State
Arkansas State
State
South Carolina State
State
Iowa State
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
State
South Dakota State
City
Manchester, IA
City
Washington, NH
State
New Hampshire State
Manchester, NH
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Haley
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Kristi Noem
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Tom Cotton
Person
Mike Pompeo
Business Insider

Business Insider

251K+
Followers
17K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy