Westchester County, NY

Westchester County Announces Success of Domestic Violence High Risk Training Program with County’s Local Police Departments

hamlethub.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal Police Officers trained by Office for Women collaborative staff to help reduce the risk of Homicides. for Domestic Violence victims in Westchester County. Watch the full News Conference Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qTCjbqwMZoQ&t=132s. Together with the Westchester County Office for Women, the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office, Westchester Medical Center, Pace Women’s...

news.hamlethub.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Training#Murder#Pace Women#Dvhrt Program#The Department Of Justice

