Texas Longhorns gameday: UT beats TCU 32-27, gets 1st win in Fort Worth in 8 years

FORT WORTH, Texas (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson ran wild over TCU in a 32-27 win Saturday, UT’s first win in Fort Worth in eight years.

Robinson finished with 216 yards on 35 carries, a 6.2 yards-per-carry average, with two touchdowns. Robinson converted a key third down on his 34th carry of the day with a powerful 6-yard run to get a first down and allow the Horns to run out the clock.

Texas QB Casey Thompson bounced back from a poor first half to finish with 142 yards on 12 of 22 passing. He threw a 32-yard touchdown to Jordan Whittington in the fourth quarter.

Cameron Dicker kicked four field goals for the Longhorns, hitting from 38 yards twice, 28 and 26 yards.

Here’s KXAN’s coverage leading up to Saturday’s showdown in Fort Worth:

Game preview: Texas gameday: Can the Longhorns finally win at TCU?

‘Opponents do not respect us’: Longhorns looking to earn it on the field, fight complacency at TCU

Scouting the opponent: What to know about the TCU Horned Frogs

Feature: Casey Thompson is making the most of his opportunity

What happened last week: Longhorns blast Red Raiders at home, win 70-35

Live blog

HORNS WIN: Texas 32, TCU 27. Texas moves to 4-1 on the season and 2-0 to start Big 12 Conference play.

The game ball goes to …

BIJAN GOES FOR 200: Bijan Robinson needed all six yards on his 34th carry to move over the 200-yard rushing mark, but more importantly, it got the Longhorns a first down so they can bleed more clock.

FROGS SHOWING SOME FIGHT: TCU goes 99 yards for a much-needed touchdown after Kendre Miller walks into the end zone from 2 yards out. Texas now leads 32-27 with 4:23 left.

HORNS STUFFED AT THE GOAL LINE: Texas had two shots at scoring a touchdown from two yards out, but the Horned Frogs stop Robinson twice to keep them out for a turnover on downs and keep the Texas lead at 32-20 with 9:32 left.

WHITTINGTON SCORES: Jordan Whittington scores on a 32-yard pass from Thompson, but the Longhorns fail on the 2-point conversion. The score extends the Texas lead to 32-30 with 13:46 left in the game. Bijan Robinson came back in the game during the drive, so it appears the issue with his left leg isn’t serious.

END 3Q: Texas 26, TCU 20. The Longhorns have it on TCU’s 42-yard line, and we’ll see if Bijan Robinson comes back in. He left the game after he patted his left leg as if it was bothering him late in the 3Q. He’s got 123 rushing yards on 23 carries thus far.

TRADING KICKS: Kell hits another FG for TCU, this one from 36 yards out. It’s 26-20 Horns with 3:45 left 3Q.

NO TD, ANOTHER FG OFF A TURNOVER: Despite forcing three turnovers, the Longhorns haven’t scored a touchdown on any of them. They have to settle for another Dicker 28-yard FG to extend the lead to 26-17 with 7:19 left in 3Q. That’s nine points off three turnovers for the Horns today.

LONGHORNS FORCE A FUMBLE: Texas’ Anthony Cook hammers Max Duggan on his blindside and forces a fumble, and then he recovered the fumble he forced. Following an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for celebrating, Texas takes over at its own 35-yard line with 10:28 left in 3Q.

HALFTIME: Texas 23, TCU 17. Texas is averaging 6.2 yards per rush, and Bijan Robinson already has 103 yards on 17 carries with a pair of touchdowns.

THOMPSON THROWS A PICK: Texas QB Casey Thompson takes a shot to his back after he throws into triple coverage and it’s picked off. Horns still lead 23-17 with 1:01 left in the half

ROBINSON BARRELS IN: Bijan Robinson rumbles into the end zone on an inside run from 4 yards out. Dicker’s kick is good. Another lead change in Fort Worth as the Horns go up 23-17 with 4:01 left 2Q

HORNS DEFENSE HOLDS: Texas keeps TCU out of the end zone, but TCU’s Griffin Kell boots a 25-yard FG, and the Frogs retake the lead 17-16 with 7:19 left in 2Q.

DICKER THE KICKER DOES IT AGAIN: After another big play, the Horns failed to capitalize with a touchdown and it’s another frustrating 3-and-out drive. Dicker hits from 28 yards and it’s 16-14 Horns with 13:22 left in the 2Q.

MUFFED PUNT: TCU’s Derius Davis mishandles a Texas punt (the first one in the past 10 quarters for UT) and Demarvion Overshown recovers it at the TCU 9-yard line. Another break for the Longhorns.

END 1Q: TCU 14, Longhorns 13. Texas has the ball and will start 2Q on its own 38-yard line.

FROGS BOUNCE BACK: Max Duggan hits Spielman for an 11-yard TD pass. After the PAT, TCU takes the lead 14-13 with 0:33 left in 1Q

DICKER WITH ANOTHER GOOD KICK: This time, Dicker did it the easy way and split the uprights from 38 yards out, salvaging a 3-and-out drive by the Longhorn offense after the fumble recovery. It’s 13-7 Horns with 2:50 left in 1Q.

TCU FUMBLES, TEXAS RECOVERS: The Frogs cough it up and D’Shawn Jamison recovers it in TCU territory at the 24-yard line. 3:45 left in 1Q.

A HUGE BREAK: The drive-saving penalty assessed to Carter leads to a 99-yard scoring drive, capped by a 27-yard TD run by Bijan Robinson. It’s 10-7 Horns with 4:57 left in 1Q.

TARGETING ON TCU SAVES DRIVE: TCU’s T.J. Carter is disqualified from the game after a booth-initiated review led to a targeting violation after he tackled Jordan Whittington on third down. It gives the Horns a first down and saves the drive for now.

DICKER DOINK FOR 3: It wasn’t pretty, but Cameron Dicker clips the upright and it goes through for a 38-yard field goal. Texas had the ball inside the TCU 10-yard-line, but a false start on 3rd-and-1, then a sack derailed the drive. It’s 7-3 TCU with 10:02 left in the first.

TOUCHDOWN TCU: Zach Evans scores on a jet sweep to the left edge, TCU’s second play of the game. It’s a 12-yard run, with the PAT the Frogs take an early 7-0 lead with 14:08 left in the first quarter.

OPENING KICKOFF: Longhorns win the opening coin toss and differ to the second half, but Cameron Dicker’s kick was nearly returned for a touchdown by TCU’s J.D. Spielman. An 87-yard return sets up the Frogs at Texas’ 13-yard line on the opening drive.

10:45 a.m.: KXAN’s Jonathan Thomas is on the field at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth and took these photos.

10:20 a.m.: It’s 40 minutes before kickoff, and the Horns are out getting their pregame warmups in.