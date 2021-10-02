1 dead, 2 seriously injured following 2-vehicle crash involving moped on Route 460 in Sussex

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A two-vehicle crash involving a moped killed a man and sent two other people to the hospital in Sussex County Friday evening.

According to Sgt. Anaya of Virginia State Police, officials got the call for the crash just after 8:30 p.m. Friday on the eastbound lanes of Route 460 in Sussex County.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the driver of a 2016 Fiat 500 was traveling eastbound on Route 460 at an extremely high rate of speed when the vehicle came upon a 2020 Baodia Moped and struck the moped from behind.



The force of the impact caused the moped to run off the roadway into a ditch, ejecting the driver, a 30-year-old man. The driver of the moped died upon impact.



The driver of the vehicle lost control, ran off the roadway, struck the curb and a tree before overturning and landing on its roof.



State Police say the driver and her passenger suffered serious injuries and were airlifted to the Medical College of Virginia Hospital.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

