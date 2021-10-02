CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, TX

POLICE: Lockhart man hit woman with vehicle, fixed his bumper before driving off

By Russell Falcon
KXAN
KXAN
 8 days ago

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Police have arrested a man they say struck a woman with his vehicle in San Marcos on Sept. 26, then drove away without seeing if she was okay.

Thirty-nine year-old Armando Cubriel Jr., is accused of hitting the woman who was walking in the 110 block of East Martin Luther King Drive in San Marcos. A witness at the scene told police they saw Cubriel Jr. hit the woman with his silver Acura, get out, put the vehicle’s damaged bumper back in place and drive away.

The witness said Cubriel Jr. made no effort to help the victim, identified as Nelda Chancy Peddle, 49.

Peddle died at the scene.

Police say Cubriel Jr. drove to a car wash, where they determined him to be intoxicated based on slurred speech and alcohol odor. After being arrested, offers say Cubriel Jr. refused to give blood for a blood alcohol test and became violent in the back of a patrol car to the point of needing to be restrained. An officer says Cubriel Jr. also threatened to assault him.

Cubriel Jr. is charged with felony intoxication manslaughter, felony tampering with physical evidence, and two other felony charges.

KXAN has reached out to Cubriel Jr.’s attorney. We’ll update this story once we’ve heard back.

